Grant County 4-H Members Celebrate Outstanding Success at 2026 New Mexico State 4-H Conference

Grant County 4-H members earned numerous team and individual awards, capturing a state championship, and qualifying for national competition. Their achievements reflect the hard work, dedication, and leadership that define the Grant County 4-H program.

The annual New Mexico State 4-H Conference brings together youth from across the state to compete in leadership and skill-based contests that highlight the knowledge and experiences they have gained through their involvement in 4-H. Members also have opportunities to build friendships, develop leadership skills, and represent their counties at the state level.

Leading the way was Areena Rogers, who earned High Point Individual honors in both the Hippology Contest and Horse Judging Contest. Her outstanding performances earned her two $1,500 scholarships from the New Mexico State University Department of Animal & Range Sciences, recognizing her exceptional knowledge and skill in the equine sciences.

Grant County celebrated success in numerous team competitions. In the Horse Judging Contest, Team 1 earned 2nd Place, with Olivia McDonald, Peyton Waters, Jaydyn Hotchkiss, and Dusty Waters representing the county. The Hippology Team of Olivia McDonald, Tanner Frost, Dusty Waters, and Jaydyn Hotchkiss earned 5th Place.

The Livestock Skill-a-thon Team of Weston Fell, Dustin Hooker, Braelyn Rodriguez, and Lane Frost earned 3rd Place, while the Meats Identification Team of Tanner Frost, Kaylee Summers, Ethan Greeman, and Jasper Allsup captured 4th Place.

Grant County members also excelled in individual competitions. Olivia McDonald earned 2nd Place in the Talent Contest – Performance Category and 3rd Place in the Fashion Revue – Quilting Division, demonstrating the wide range of talents developed through the 4-H program.

The Horticulture Team of Emmalyn Allsup, Molly Allsup, Harper Allsup, and Kaylee Summers brought home 3rd Place, while Grant County had two strong finishes in the Entomology Contest. Team 1, consisting of Allie Miller, Emmalyn Allsup, Westin Sorrell, and Weston Fell, earned 3rd Place, and Team 2, made up of Braelyn Rodriguez, Dustin Hooker, Lane Frost, and Molly Allsup, finished 4th Place.

Adding to the county's success, the Grant County Parliamentary Procedure Team earned the title of State Champions with a 1st Place finish. Team members Tanner Frost, Anabella Lopez, Kaylee Summers, Ethan Greeman, Jasper Allsup, Carson Moore, and Dusty Waters also qualified to represent New Mexico at the Western National Roundup Parliamentary Procedure Contest in Denver, Colorado, where they will represent both Grant County and the state of New Mexico.

In addition to the award winners, many other Grant County 4-H members proudly represented the county throughout the conference. Participants included Anabella Lopez in Prepared Public Speaking; Dusty Waters and Peyton Waters in Impromptu Public Speaking; Carson Moore, Dusty Waters, Peyton Waters, Brody Topmiller, and DanikaAnn Moon in Livestock Judging; Brody Topmiller and Westin Sorrell in Livestock Skill-a-thon; Teigan Trevizo, Harper Allsup, and Addalyn Sorrell in Presentations; and Allie Miller, DanikaAnn Moon, Teigan Trevizo, and Addalyn Sorrell in Horticulture.

The outstanding performances of Grant County 4-H members reflect the dedication, perseverance, and countless hours of preparation invested throughout the year. Their success is made possible through the support of volunteers, coaches, families, and Cooperative Extension Service staff who work alongside youth to help them grow into capable leaders and lifelong learners.

Grant County 4-H congratulates every member who represented the county at the 2026 New Mexico State 4-H Conference and wishes the Parliamentary Procedure Team the very best as they prepare to represent New Mexico at the Western National Roundup in Denver this January.

"We are incredibly proud of each and every one of them and the commitment they have shown throughout the year," said Grant County 4-H Agents Michelle Greeman and Jessica Swapp. "Their accomplishments at the State 4-H Conference are a reflection of the countless hours they dedicated to learning, practicing, and growing through the 4-H program. We are excited to celebrate their success and look forward to seeing all they continue to accomplish."

For more information about Grant County 4-H, visit https://grantextension.nmsu.edu/4h.html