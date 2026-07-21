Grant County Sheriff's Office Warns Public of Phone Scam

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has been made aware of a phone scam in which individuals are impersonating Sheriff's Deputies.

Scammers are spoofing the Grant County Sheriff's Office phone number, making it appear that the calls are coming directly from our office. These callers may falsely claim that you have an outstanding warrant, missed a court date, or have unpaid tickets, and may attempt to pressure you into making an immediate payment.

Please be advised: The Grant County Sheriff's Office does not contact individuals by phone to demand payment for warrants, missed court appearances, or unpaid citations.

If you receive one of these calls:

• Do not provide any personal or financial information.

• Do not send money or purchase gift cards at the caller's request.

• Hang up immediately if you suspect the call is fraudulent.

If you have any questions or believe you have received one of these scam calls, please contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office directly at (575) 574-1000.

We encourage everyone to share this information with family, friends, and neighbors to help prevent others from becoming victims of this scam.

Grant County Sheriff's Office

Serving and Protecting the Citizens of Grant County.