Sarah Deshera pleads guilty to Aggravated Burglary and 12 other charges after the State rests its Case in Chief

March 3, 2026 I Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced today that on February 25,2026 - Sarah Deshera, 41, pled guilty during her jury trial in Grant County after the State had finished presenting its case in chief—the phase of a trial in which prosecutors introduce all of their primary evidence and witness testimony to prove the charges against the defendant. After presenting a total of 83 pieces of evidence during this stage, the jury took a brief break. During that pause, Deshera's defense attorney asked the court for permission to plea "straight" to the charges.

Deshera then plead guilty to Count 1: Aggravated Burglary (Armed after entering) 2nd Degree, Count 2: Receiving Stolen Property (over $20,000) 2nd Degree, Count 3: Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Burglary (Armed after entering) 3rd Degree, Count 4: Breaking and Entering-4th Degree, Count 5: Burglary of a fVehicle-4th Degree, Count 6: Possession of Burglary Tools-4th Degree, and Counts (7-13) Receiving Stolen Property (firearms)- 4th Degree. This case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Cashmala Fazal.

On October 18, 2022, Grant County Sheriff's deputies responded to report of a burglary at a home in Hurley, New Mexico. The victim and his family were moving into a new home on the weekend of October 18, 2022. Upon returning home the next morning, they realized that the home and a moving container had been broken into overnight. They observed damage to the front entry door, with several items including beds, a couch, silverware, washer and dryer, mattresses, plus several firearms, ammunition and a gun safe were taken.

A few hours later, the victim received a tip from a friend who reported seeing items in the front yard of a home on Trailing Heart Drive that appeared to match the description of the stolen property. Deputies executed a search warrant and with the assistance of the victim identified numerous stolen items found inside the home, as well as in a hauling trailer and a nearby truck. Inside the residence, several moving boxes were arranged in a row, each labeled on the outside with the victim's name.

Sarah Deshera, Travis King and Nathan Stevens were escorted from the home and placed in custody. Sentencing will be at a later date.



(No Photo was available at time of publication)