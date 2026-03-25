MAP NOT AVAILABLE
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY FOR THE GILA REGION
IN SOUTHWESTERN NEW MEXICO...
Abnormally warm and critically dry conditions will persist
Thursday with breezy winds which will create low-end critical
fire weather conditions in the southern portions of the Gila
region and Black Range. Minimum relative humidity values remain
very low at 5 to 10 percent. Dead, dieback fuels, and ERCs in the
90th percentile adds to increasing fire danger. An extended
duration of single digit minimum RHs will likely increase fire
behavior. Wind speeds will be marginal, reaching near critical
thresholds in the afternoon and early evening, but all of the
other ingredients suggest this being a Red Flag situation.
Southwest Mountains/Gila NF/Apache NF/GLZ-
1246 PM MDT Wed Mar 25 2026
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
BREEZY CONDITIONS, VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES, AND VERY DRY
FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 110...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM
MDT Thursday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110.
* WIND...West northwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent.
* EXPERIMENTAL RFTI...4 to 5, Near Critical to Critical.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.