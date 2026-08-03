ROAD ADVISORY
FAIR DRIVING CONDITIONS – Lordsburg Area
Fair Driving Conditions, NM 92 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 0, Arizona State Line to mile marker 6, 3 miles east of Virden. Debris on road, crew is on site clearing.
[Editor's Note: From dust storm to flooding - just to make things interesting, I guess. Be prepared for crazy weather and maybe, just maybe we should ignore the alerts that come without end. Trying to scare us maybe? It's the weather folks, and it does not pay attention to those who predict it!]
ROAD ADVISORY
CLOSURE – Lordsburg Area
Closure, NM 92 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 0, Arizona State Line to mile marker 6, 3 miles east of Virden is closed due to flooding. Roadways are not passable. Do not attempt to cross. The NMDOT is currently clearing roadway and will notify as conditions change.
When the roadway is flooded do not cross and seek an alternate route. Turn around, don’t drown.