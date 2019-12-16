Aldo Leopold Charter School Fall Internship Showcase 120419

Photos by Sandra Michaud
Aldo Leopold Charter High School’s new home.
The school has a lot more room for the students to display their internships.
Colin Casler interned at The Future Forge. He learned about 3-D design and reverse engineering.
Colin’s display
Heather Hillyer was at Gila Hike and Bike. She learned about the mechanics of bikes, among other things.
Heather’s display
Sophiana Read interned at the WNMU Miller Library. Some of what she worked on was displays, one involving Banned Books Week.
Sophiana’s display
Felix Morones, who interned at Jose Barios School and Olivia Sager, who was with the Forest Service. Felix wants to be a teacher, and Olivia hopes to be a wildlife biologist.
Tigerlily Warner says she had an amazing time interning at Power Light and Press.
Tigerlily’s display
Felix Morones’ display
Olivia Sager’s display
Ava Bjornstad tells Stephen Lindsey about her experience in WNMU’s Outdoor Program
A lot more room for people to learn about internships.
Students at Aldo Leopold Charter School invited members of the public to their Fall Semester Internship Showcase on Dec. 4, 2019, at their new school building on the WNMU campus.
The students each did a short presentation, explaining what they did in their internship and what they learned. Many of the students interned jobs which were similar to one in which they thought they might want to have as a career. Many of them said they would like to continue on that path in their educations, while some said they found out that the job was not what they had thought it would be. Interning is a time for finding out what they really would like to do.
Catalina Claussen, Internship Coordinator said that the program currently has 65 students. “The students are required to participate in one internship per semester from 10th grade on. They graduate with a total of 6 semesters of internship. They can choose between working on a Youth Conservation Corps crew which is murals, eco-monitoring, trails, archaeology, or a garden; or they can set up a one-on-one internship with a community partner.”