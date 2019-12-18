Light up a life 120419

GRMC held its Light Up a Life on Dec. 4, 2019
Participants look for the special photos
Two women look for the photo of their loved one.
Chris McIntosh introduced GRMC Chaplain Bill Holguin, who gave the opening prayer.
GRMC CEO Taffy Arias speaks to the attendees.
Dr. Donald Stinar is the featured speaker.
A participant shares the flame to light the candle next to her.
McIntosh reads a poem.
People gather around the photo-filled wall to check out the photos
On Dec. 4, 2019, Gila Regional Medical Center held its annual Light Up a Life event to honor the deceased members of the community. Residents added photos of their loved ones to a lattice wall, lit by white lights. Located near the front entrance, the ceremony included music, prayer, poems and a keynote speaker, who this year was Dr. Donald Stinar.
Chris McIntosh organizes the event each year, and participants also light candles in memory of their loved departed friends and family.