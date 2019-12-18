W and N Enterprises Thanksgiving Dinner 112419

W and N Enterprises holds annual Thanksgiving dinner for community 112419
Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
People are lined up in the lobby of the venue waiting to get inside.
Inside the line is long.
Jericho sings gospel music to entertain the diners.
The place is full and the line is moving quickly.
The Frost kids sing a song.
One of the sheet cakes.
The chocolate version.
A Marine Corps League volunteer also advertises Toys for Tots.
From the volunteers viewpoint.
Two volunteers from the Interfaith Alliance.
From the yellow apron toward the right are Rep. Rebecca Dow and Grant County Senior Olympics Coordinator Mario Quintana serve food.
Mary Walker and Karen Lauseng chow down.
Silver Schools Associate Superintendent Curtis Clough partakes
Santa Claus waits to give a gift to the next child.
Two boys fill up
Girls pick up plates and serve desserts.
The Frost Family
Nancy Thomas and Kim Montoya chat and eat
Two plates almost full
Gary Stailey prepares a box to go.
Another Interfaith Alliance volunteer.
The overflow of diners into the lobby
Diane and Joel Hannig caught in the act of eating
This year W and N Enterprises, owned by Jim and Debbie Nennich, hoisted its annual dinner to thank the community for patronage of their establishments, which include the Food Baskets in Silver City and Bayard, the Snappy Marts, Wranglers Restaurant, and The Beverage Company.
Each year, they increase the number of turkeys and hams that they cook, and this year, they actually ran out of both for the first time before the end of the event.
More than 3,000 people attended this year at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center.
Members of the organizations from churches to veterans' groups and individuals each year help to prepare, set up and serve the food.