Santa Clara Lighted Christmas Parade 121419

Photos Courtesy of Shirley Wiegel of the village of Santa Clara
The village of Santa Clara held its annual Christmas Lighted Parade on Dec. 14, 2019. The parade traveled from Fort Bayard Medical Center, where residents had the opportunity to see the floats and individual entries. It traveled across U.S. 180 into the village and traveled down Bayard Street. The photos shown are examples of the floats that took part in the parade. The final float gave tribute to the recently deceased Harry "Rocky" HIldebrand, who always served as Santa Claus for the parade, and as a two-term trustee and a reliable volunteer selflessly offered so much for the village and its residents.
WNMU
DJ Romeo
Forest Service
Smokey Bear
Village of Santa Clara
Santa Clara Animal Shelter
Tribute to Rocky Hildebrand
