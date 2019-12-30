Kiwanis Sing-off 120619

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
G.W. Stout Elementary Students gather before the sing-off for photos
Kiwanian Craig Pfeiffer serves as master of ceremonies
Silver High School Key Club performs first
La Plata Builders Club performs
Cliff High School Key Club sang "I saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus."
Cobre High School Key Club
G.W. Stout Elementary K-Kids
From left Judges Silver City Police Officer Manny Jaure and Silver City Mayor Pro Tem Cynthia Bettison, Emcee Pfeiffer, and Judge Mary Alice Murphy
All the performers gather for a group photo
At the gazebo in Gough Park on Friday, De.c 6, 2019, the Silver City Kiwanis Club hosted its annual Sing-off with high school Key Clubs, middle School Builders clubs and elementary K-kids vying for being named the best performing group.
Five organizations performed. Winners were G.W. Stout Elementary K-Kids Club taking first place, Cobre High School taking second place, La Plata Middle School placing third, and Cliff Key Club receiving an honorable mention. Silver High School performed first.