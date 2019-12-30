facebook-24x24

Silver City, NM, December 30, 2019 – As part of National Rural Health Day, Gila Regional Medical Center (GRMC) recently announced it was recognized by The Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) for overall excellence in Outcomes. Based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX from iVantage Health Analytics, the Performance Leadership Awards reflect top quartile performance among all rural hospitals in the United States in either Quality, Outcomes or Patient Perspective.

Taffy Arias, GRMC Chief Executive Officer, stated, “In 2018, GRMC received notoriety as one of the top 100 rural hospitals in the U.S. based on quality. This organization has made quality and patient safety a driving force that will continue in all decision making. Quality drives finance, not the other way around.”

The Hospital Strength INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging data from publicly available data sources, the INDEX aggregates data from 50 rural-relevant metrics across eight pillars of performance. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2020, the INDEX serves as the data foundation for a number of industry-leading rural recognition programs and legislative initiatives.

“National Rural Health Day has come to symbolize not just the vital role healthcare providers play in rural communities, but the dedication and hard work that goes into overcoming the unique healthcare challenges that exist across rural America,” said Teryl Eisinger, Chief Executive Officer, NOSORH. “We are proud of the work of the State Offices of Rural Health, their partners and rural hospitals do to improve care across the nation.”

“Each year, National Rural Health Day serves as a terrific backdrop for celebrating the power of rural and recognizing rural providers who continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to delivering quality care within their communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “We are delighted to be recognizing these top quartile performers in partnership with NOSORH.”

For more information about the NOSORH, please visit https://nosorh.org. To learn more about The Chartis Group, please visit www.chartis.com.

Gila Regional Medical Center (GRMC) is licensed as a county-owned, not-for-profit, 68-bed acute care hospital with a strong commitment to the people served. Investments in technology and certified caregivers provide quality care delivery through a patient-centered approach. It is home to the Gila Regional Cancer Center; the Surgical Center of the Southwest and was rated a 4-Star Quality Care Hospital by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services in 2018.

