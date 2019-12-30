Artisan Market 120719

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Deborah Hutchings talks to Anita Jahoda about Deborah's paintings
George Thompson, woodworker
Beverly Bean with lots of delicious baked gods
Susan Porter of Dancing Threads woven items
Gay Scheibl at gaysheiblart.com, who won the poinsettia for the most festive booth
Lisa Crowder with Tumbling Goat knitted items
Ann Nace helping Sally Hansen, jewelry artist.
Joel Armstrong with Paper and Wire works
Pierre Nichols and his latest artistry
Lynnae McConaha with her woven work
Myron Weckworth with a hand-painted gourd
Ginny Wolf, a former Silver City resident, visiting with her jewelry work
Susan Rice and her stained glass work
Kim Muller and jewelry
Tina Salmon and knitted work
Amber Mondragon and Lisa Ross. selling items from Desert Woman Botanicals
Donna Foley of Four Directions Weaving
Sue Porter of Creative Hands
Jennifer Headtke with Monika Waller and one of her works
Margaret Streams, who received an American Gourd Society Award in 2018 for her painted gourds
Barker Manning with ceramic items, glazed and unglazed
Steve Douglas chatting with Karen Stephenson about her work
Jackie Blurton with a pillow made from one of her artworks
Karen Rossman and Karen Lauseng with their works
Lynne Welsch of Mountain Spirits Studio
Romaine Begay and his pottery
Kim Sellon with handprinted silk scarves and leather bags
Ron Roland and his paintings
Miranda Summerling holding one of her handmade bags
Ann Shea-Smith and jewelry
Crystal Hunter and stained glass
Dougan Hales and Ascendant Art
Wendi Oliveira with woven and bookbinding items
Ari Werber and James Webster with blown glass items
Cheryl Howard and her jewelry
The Artisan Market set up at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center for a two-day show, featuring the works of painters, jewelers, glass blowers, weavers, other fabric artists, wood workers and other creative types with their wares on Dec. 7 and 8, 2019.