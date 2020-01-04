Victorian-Christmas-121219
Victorian Christmas 121219
Festive lighting at the Silver City Museum.
Lorna and George Ruebelmann select some gifts at the Museum store with the help of Museum volunteer Judy.
Museum Administrative Assistant Amanda Gomez
Joe Neri sings “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer”
Max Higgs, Ashley Smith and Rosie Higgs hand out cookies and cider.
County Assessor Raul Turrieta in costume.
Steve and Terrell Gurnicz.
Tiny Tim (Dominic Rasmussen) is the master of ceremonies.
Toni and Rick Spiegel entertain a packed house.
Joseph Brice, Melody Collins, Ron Hoff and Dan Coleman.
Little Adelaide Madigan thanks Father Christmas (Mike Merchant) for her book as mom Kristen Lundgren looks on.
The duo Moonshine sings.
Tylan Cantrell sells seasonal plants on the Museum front porch.
Local families and visitors alike could take a step back in time and enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas celebration at the Silver City Museum Thursday evening. Around 400 people attended the Museum’s Victorian Christmas festivities with singing, treats, ornament making, Father Christmas doling out gifts to the children, a puppet show and much more. Many museum volunteers and visitors dressed in period costumes and enjoyed posing for pictures.
Music throughout the evening was provided by Joe Neri, Toni and Rick Spiegel, Moonshine, the Concert Band of the Southwest and the Silver Chorale. A gift swap was available, children could learn how to make Victorian style ornaments, folks could do some holiday shopping in the museum store and enjoy homemade cookies and cider in the Museum kitchen. And for the first time there was a seasonal plant sale on the front porch, where people could buy items such as Norfolk Pines.