The packed house stands as the students march in to the music of “Pomp and Circumstance”.
Students walk up to the stage.
Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 358 present the colors
Pledge of Allegiance
Students say the Pledge.
Yanette Gomez sings the national anthem
National anthem
James R. Smith is given an Honorary Doctorate Degree.
James R. Smith gives the Commencement Address.
Getting ready to give out diplomas.
Kaitlin Paige Ellis of Deming get her Masters of Social Work degree to rousing applause.
Tyrone Jon Kay of Church Rock, NM receives his BS, Chemical Dependency degree.
Some of Tyrone Kay’s family, who are there to cheer him on.
Allison Grace Waterman, BA in English and History.
Isaac Jefferson Wenning, BSN Nursing
The Recessional
More students march off the stage.
Jason Knotts and Sylvia Knotts, from Grants, NM, who received her Masters’ in Social Work.
The area is full of celebrating students and families.
Randy Alfredo Rodriquez, BS Kinesiology, and family from Lordsburg. He is proud to have graduated in two years.
Laura Leslie, BSW Social Work and family. She is from Iyanbito, NM.
Friday, December 13 was actually a day of celebration when over 1,000 friends and family members attended the 2019 Fall graduation ceremonies for the 173 graduates who participated in the convocation at Western New Mexico University. A total of 267 students graduated this fall. WNMU’s Jennifer Olson said that the Fine Arts Theater was filled and overflow seating in the Global Resource Center and Light Hall Theater was also near capacity.
A news release stated that diplomas granted at the fall 2019 commencement ceremony included those for 23 associate degrees, 125 bachelor’s degrees, 117 master’s degrees, 22 certificates and 46 graduate certificates.
WNMU President Dr. Joseph Shepard gave a graphic demonstration of the variety of students being granted degrees when he asked all of those who had families, who were the first in their families to graduate or who were over 24 to stand. A large number of the graduates were on their feet.
James R. Smith, who attended the school when it was still New Mexico State Teachers’ College, and when it became Western New Mexico University, and who graduated in 1953 and 1956 was given an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters during the ceremony. Smith gave the commencement address, telling some stories of early days on campus when he was the Dean of Students and Mustang basketball coach.