facebook-24x24

Details
Category: Front Page News

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

SC Mainstreet holiday windows 122119 SC Mainstreet holiday windows 122119 SC Mainstreet holiday windows 122119 SC Mainstreet holiday windows 122119 SC Mainstreet holiday windows 122119 SC Mainstreet holiday windows 122119 SC Mainstreet holiday windows 122119 SC Mainstreet holiday windows 122119

SC Mainstreet holiday windows 122119

Silver City MainStreet announced the winners of the 2019 Holiday Merchant Window contest and the Spirit of Christmas Award, December 18 at 9:30 am at the Murray Ryan Visitor Center. Twenty-two merchants had entered the contest and many more decorated their windows for fun.

The merchants' special window displays were judged for creativity/originality, holiday spirit, and lighting and prizes for first, second and third and a community choice award were awarded.

The first-place winner went to Encore, second place to Kris’s Unique Boutique, and third place to Vintage Fantasies. The community choice award went to the Silver City Food Co-op. MainStreet encouraged residents to come downtown and see all the windows and holiday lights. Some were funny and others historic, and all made downtown a fun place to be.

Last year MainStreet initiated an annual award, the Ward A. Rudick Spirit of Christmas award with Ward A. Rudick being the first recipient. This year the award went to Patsy Madrid who owns Vintage Fantasies. Madrid has always decorated her store windows for the holidays and sponsors a fundraising event each summer to raise funds for holiday decorations.

Mike Madigan, Silver City Co-op assistant manager, asked the Beat to recognize the two employees who painted the window for the contest. They are Elysha Montoya and Annabella Gomez.

The mission of Silver City MainStreet is "To encourage a vibrant, historic downtown Silver City which is recognized as the heart of our diverse community." Please visit the website, www.silvercitymainstreet.com, to learn more.

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

Check out a new column that will talk about the town of Silver City and its news and services. 

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds. Check periodically to see if any news ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It's a software problem, not easily fixable, other than showing fewer articles per summary page. If you are a frequent visitor, you might not mind fewer articles per page, but if you only come once in a while, you likely want to see more articles to browse. Write me at editor@grantcountybeat.com to let me know your feelings on this issue. 

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists.Recent additions  include one about end of life options, Compassionate Care.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues. The first one posted is on Winterizing your houseplants and patio plants.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com, if you notice any problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110