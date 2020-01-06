Photos by Sandra Michaud
Erin Griffith explains how to make a tinfoil garland.
Gabrielle, Isabella and Shannon Mittica show their orange pomanders and gilded walnuts.
Rosemary, Laura and Juliette Eady get ready to make tinfoil garlands.
Rufina Ayala and Jan White work on their garlands.
Jan White works on a garland while Gail Avignone puts the finishing touches on her pomander. The orange, studded with cloves smells nice.
Erin Griffith helps the Mitticas get started on their garlands.
Concentration helps
Kira Shay works on a garland while Samera Castillo gilds a walnut.
Amber Shay
Putting a string on the garland
The finished product, ready for the tree.
Juliette Eady models her garland.
The Silver City Museum held a workshop the Saturday before Christmas to show people how to create Christmas tree ornaments the way the Victorians did. Each participant received a bag of materials with which to make an orange pomander, gilded walnuts and a tinfoil garland.
Erin Griffith, Interim Educator for the Museum, explained how the Victorians used available materials such as fabric, fruit, nuts and metal scraps to decorate their trees.