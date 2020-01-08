Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Ben Collins of the Marine Corps League Detachment 1328 directs folks to which door to enter.
Lupe Flores, Alexis Lopez and Kenneth Herrera sign in people.
Rebecca and Jaime Lopez also sit at the registration table.
Parents and children pick out small toys.
Santa Claus and elf Olga Sarli.
Volunteers in the back room, from left are Roxanne Madrid and Phoenix Carrasco, Amy Burns and Mariss Lopez, Janet Hess, Danna and Robert Lopez.
American Legion Riders Roger "Stretch" Wright and Gilbert "Roady" Abeyta.
Bags already sorted and ready to pick up.
Shelves of toys
Volunteers Alice Rodriguez and Marc MacDonald
The Santa Clara Armory filled with volunteers and lots of parents and children choosing and picking out toys for Christmas.
Robert and Danna Lopez have led the effort every year and been in charge for six years. The project is cone through the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation. Robert said he and his wife have been involved with Toys for Tots in Grant County for nine or 10 years. "I did it my entire career in the military."
Volunteers included American Legion Riders, Marin e Corps League Detachment members and many other volunteers from the community.