facebook-24x24

Details
Category: Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

Silver City Police Chief Freddie Portillo told councilors at the Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2020 town council meeting that 10 code enforcement citations, regarding principally yards, weeds, and structures, were issued in 2019. Calls for service through the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority were 26, while 68 calls were directed to the code enforcement officer. Portillo also mentioned that the code enforcement officer works closely with the animal control officer and the Silver City Fire Department. Uncovered load citations issued in 2019 numbered 28, up from 2018 when 8 were issued, Portillo stated. Approximately 10 businesses were not up to date with licensing and fire inspection and they were helped to come into compliance, according to Portillo.

In answer to a question from District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr., Portillo said that a 2-year-old child riding in a side-by-side would need to be in a properly installed and secured car seat to avoid being cited for a child restraint violation.

Ray also commended the work that has been done on the Boston Hill Trail System and commented that the trails are getting good use.

In answer to a question from District 2 Councilor Lynda Aiman-Smith, Town Manager Alex Brown said the town will pick up waste, such as large items, brush, and weeds, twice a year upon request by a resident. Pickup for Christmas trees is announced in the media and this pickup doesn’t count toward the twice-a-year pickup for the other items. This service can be arranged by calling 388-4640.

District 1 Councilor Cynthia Bettison reported on her December 12 meeting in Washington D.C. at the White House Conference with Women Municipal Leaders on the White House grounds in the old Eisenhower Building. She said, 76 women from 29 states met with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, and other dignitaries. Bettison stated she asked about the possibility of having opportunity zones redrawn by a state’s governor. She was told that after two years they can be revisited and redrawn. Bettison’s concern was that “rural communities are whole, there are (the opportunity zones) included throughout it, not just a fraction of that community, so that all of our communities that are rurally placed are going to have those same opportunities.” According to Wikipedia, ‘opportunity zone’ is a designation which allows certain investments in lower income areas to have tax advantages.

Mayor Ken Ladner invited the public to attend his get-together at the Jumping Cactus on Monday, Jan. 20, from 8-11 a.m., to discuss ideas to make Silver City an even better place to live.

Council approved three resolutions relating to open meetings and amending the approved budget for fiscal year 2020.

Ladner appointed Rebecca Nelson to the Municipal Museum Community Advisory Group.

Council approved rescheduling the Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 regular council meeting to Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the Grant County Administration Building.

 

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

Check out a new column that will talk about the town of Silver City and its news and services. 

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds. Check periodically to see if any news ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It's a software problem, not easily fixable, other than showing fewer articles per summary page. If you are a frequent visitor, you might not mind fewer articles per page, but if you only come once in a while, you likely want to see more articles to browse. Write me at editor@grantcountybeat.com to let me know your feelings on this issue. 

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists.Recent additions  include one about end of life options, Compassionate Care.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues. The first one posted is on Winterizing your houseplants and patio plants.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com, if you notice any problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110