To download a PDF of the release, please visit the following link: Freeport-McMoRan Reports Fourth-Quarter and Year Ended 2019 Results

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX):

Net income attributable to common stock totaled $9 million, less than $0.01 per share, in fourth-quarter 2019. After adjusting for net charges of $22 million, $0.02 per share, fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted net income attributable to common stock totaled $31 million, or $0.02 per share.

Consolidated sales totaled 906 million pounds of copper, 317 thousand ounces of gold and 22 million pounds of molybdenum in fourth-quarter 2019, and 3.3 billion pounds of copper, 991 thousand ounces of gold and 90 million pounds of molybdenum for the year 2019.

Consolidated sales for the year 2020 are expected to approximate 3.5 billion pounds of copper, 0.8 million ounces of gold and 88 million pounds of molybdenum, including 725 million pounds of copper, 105 thousand ounces of gold and 22 million pounds of molybdenum in first-quarter 2020. Sales are expected to increase to 4.3 billion pounds of copper and 1.4 million ounces of gold in 2021.

Average realized prices in fourth-quarter 2019 were $2.74 per pound for copper, $1,491 per ounce for gold and $11.65 per pound for molybdenum.

Average unit net cash costs in fourth-quarter 2019 were $1.67 per pound of copper and $1.74 per pound of copper for the year 2019. Unit net cash costs are expected to average $1.75 per pound of copper for the year 2020.

Operating cash flows totaled $170 million in fourth-quarter 2019 and $1.5 billion (including $349 million of working capital and other sources) for the year 2019. Based on current sales volume and cost estimates, and assuming average prices of $2.85 per pound for copper, $1,500 per ounce for gold and $10.00 per pound for molybdenum, operating cash flows are expected to approximate $2.4 billion (including $0.2 billion of working capital and other sources) for the year 2020.

Capital expenditures totaled $0.7 billion (including approximately $0.4 billion for major projects) in fourth-quarter 2019 and $2.65 billion (including approximately $1.5 billion for major projects) for the year 2019. Capital expenditures for the year 2020 are expected to approximate $2.8 billion, including $1.8 billion for major projects primarily associated with underground development activities in the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia and completion of the Lone Star copper leach project in Arizona, and exclude estimates associated with the new smelter in Indonesia. FCX expects capital expenditures for the development of the new smelter in Indonesia to approximate $0.5 billion in 2020, of which approximately 49 percent will be attributable to FCX's equity interest.

During fourth-quarter 2019, FCX generated $452 million in proceeds from asset sales associated with the previously announced sales of a portion of its Freeport Cobalt business and its interest in the lower zone of the Timok exploration project.

At December 31, 2019, consolidated debt totaled $9.8 billionand consolidated cash totaled $2.0 billion. FCX had no borrowings and $3.5 billion available under its revolving credit facility at December 31, 2019.
On December 18, 2019, FCX declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock, which will be paid on February 3, 2020.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) reported net income (loss) attributable to common stock of $9 million (less than $0.01 per share) in fourth-quarter 2019 and $(239) million ($(0.17) per share) for the year 2019. After adjusting for net charges of $22 million ($0.02 per share), primarily reflecting net charges at PT-FI (mostly for historical contested tax audits) and metals inventory adjustments, partly offset by gains on sales of assets, adjusted net income attributable to common stock totaled $31 million ($0.02 per share) in fourth-quarter 2019. For additional information, refer to the supplemental schedule, "Adjusted Net Income," on page VII, which is available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."

Richard C. Adkerson, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "During 2019, we progressed three major initiatives to enhance future cash flows and value for our shareholders. We are on schedule to establish large-scale production from our high-grade, low-cost and long-lived underground ore bodies at Grasberg; the Lone Star project in Arizona is nearing completion; and early results from our innovation initiatives to enhance productivity at our operations in the Americas are positive.

Combined, these initiatives are expected to strengthen our cost position, future cash flows and long-term value for our shareholders, further advancing Freeport as foremost in the global copper industry. We are laser focused on execution of these plans designed to increase copper and gold sales by more than 30 percent, reduce unit net cash costs by approximately 25 percent and more than double operating cash flows in 2021 from 2019 levels."

SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

[Editor's Note: To see all the tables and the entire document, please visit https://investors.fcx.com/investors/news-releases/news-release-details/2020/Freeport-McMoRan-Reports-Fourth-Quarter-and-Year-Ended-2019-Results/default.aspx

