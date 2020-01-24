facebook-24x24

img 2456Accepting a proclamation from Mayor Ken Ladner declaring Feb. 15, 2020 as Territorial Charter Day are members of the Territorial Charter Day Committee, Al Gamboa behind Ladner in background; and from left Tommy Ryan, Patsy Madrid, Kim Pearce, and Bart Roselli.By Roger Lanse

The Silver City Town Council, at its Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 meeting, voted to support an application to the New Mexico Finance Authority under its Colonias Infrastructure Fund to perform renovations to the oldest of the three Chloride Flats water tanks. According to Town Manager Alex Brown, the application, if approved, would secure from the state a grant for $850,000 and a loan in the amount of $85,000, together with a matching sum of $85,000 from the town, for a total of $1,020,000. Renovation is planned for fiscal year 2021.

Council also voted to support another application to the NMFA under the CIF for a street and drainage project on Ridge Road between Skyview Drive and Fairway Drive. This Phase 2- Ridge Road project is anticipated for fiscal year 2021 and estimated cost is $1.1 million. Brown stated this project will include curbs, gutters, and sidewalks on the east side, two traffic lanes, and curbs, gutters, no sidewalks, and a bike lane on the west side.

District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano mentioned that the town employs six people to maintain the town’s 25 parks, the swimming pool, and the cemetery, and that those six do a great, but largely overlooked job. She pointed out, as a member of the Cemetery Board, that a budget increase is needed to properly care for these public areas, especially the cemetery.

District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr. suggested inviting high school students to town meetings to encourage them to get involved in local government. Town Attorney Robert Scavron thought that would be an excellent idea as did the other councilors. District 1 Councilor Cynthia Bettison mentioned the National League of Cities has programs along those lines and contacting them might be advantageous.

Ray’s request to change the minutes of the last meeting, deleting the passage where he was mistakenly quoted as saying that a man was hit by a semi, was approved by council.

Town Clerk Ann Mackie reminded residents that absentee voting for the March 3, municipal election begins on Feb 4.

Bart Roselli, Director of the Silver City Museum, described some of the events to take place during Territorial Charter Day, Feb. 15, 2020, including a fun run with an entrance fee of three cans of food, mining activities, stories, antique gun exhibit, a baseball game in burlesque and dancing. The Charter Reenactment and Formal Ball will be held in the Murray Hotel ballroom from 7-10 p.m. at a cost of $10 per person.

Council approved a zoning change to all Highway Commercial for a lot at 1617 N. Juniper Avenue that is split-zoned between Residential A and Highway Commercial. The change was approved to accommodate the owner, W. Jay Garard, in his efforts to sell the property. Two property owners who questioned the change, citing possible noise, traffic and crime issues from any new owners were assured by Jamie Embick of the Community Development Department, that any changes to the existing building on the property would have to go through the Planning and Zoning Commission. Embick further stated that the size of the lot made parking an issue thereby prohibiting businesses that might be objectionable. She said the amount of parking allowed is based on the square footage of the building.

The owners of La Familia Mexican Restaurant came before council requesting approval of an application to expand their liquor licensed premises as they were remodeling the kitchen and moving it to the rear of the building. Council approved the request. Council also approved a special dispenser permit application for the Town of Silver City Territorial Charter Day Ball on Feb. 15, 2020 at the Murray Hotel, with alcohol service from 7-10 p.m.

The next regularly scheduled town council meeting scheduled for Feb. 11, 2020 was cancelled by unanimous approval of the council.

 

 

