Silver City Museum "Collections" Exhibit 012220

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Items in the case included a Stetson worn by a local game warden, a boot bag and ear nipper used on the GOS Ranch, a pair of high heels belonging to Madame Millie and a police radio, circa 1949.
Can you guess what this is?
Bea McKinney, Curator Joe Bryce and Marty Eberhardt check out the unusual items as Bryce talks about their usages.
The Silver City Museum chose items from its collections to put in a small exhibit in the parlor. The opening reception took place on Jan. 22, 2020, with people becoming intrigued by some of the items not identified, except with the words "What are they?"
An informational sheet is available that explains some of the more interesting items that were not easily identifiable as to usage.