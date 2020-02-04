Photos by Sandra Michaud
Creating Leather Valentines at the Silver City Museum 020120
Allie Cameron hammers a punch into her piece of leather.
Macie Kester, Christina Johnston, Talmai and Braylyn Nickerson pause in their leather stamping for a picture.
Macie Kester works on her Valentine.
Emma Benavidez, Landen Salaiz, Kelly Salaiz, D’Andreah Salaiz and Nena Benavidez.
Nena Benavidez sponges water onto her heart before stamping it.
Emma Benavidez
Some tooled leather.
Nena Benavidez shows off her progress.
Another tooled heart.
Whitney Dean works on her Valentine.
Whitney chose an intricate design.
Hayes Poitevent shows off his finished heart.
The sound of hammering filled the Silver City Museum Annex as Silver City families gathered Saturday afternoon to cut out and decorate leather hearts for Valentine’s Day. With the help of Museum volunteers, they cut out the heart shapes, and with stamping tools, embossed and decorated them.
Erin Griffith, Interim Educator for the Museum, said that to decorate the leather with a variety of stamps, it needed to be wet to really get the most out of the leather stamping. Griffith said that Andrews Custom Saddle provided the materials to the Museum.
Noisy fun was being had by all.