By Roger Lanse
Steven Escobar, currently being held at the Luna County Detention Center appeared in Silver City’s 6th Judicial District Court on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, for status hearings on federal and state charges. According to Assistant District Attorney Norman Wheeler, Escobar pleaded guilty on Aug. 5, 2019, to the federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. During the Feb. 3 hearings, trial dates were requested for the state charges, while sentencing on the federal charge awaits the completion of a sentencing report.
Wheeler told the Beat, he hopes the sentencing report can be completed, and trial dates for the state charges be set, within the next two months.
By Roger Lanse
Steven Escobar, 30, of Hurley, appeared at three consecutive dispositional hearings in the 6th Judicial District Court in Silver City on Monday, June 10, 2019; the first for two state charges for being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon occurring on Jan. 5, 2019; a second for two state charges for trafficking in, and possession of, a controlled substance occurring on Jan. 7, 2019; and a single federal charge of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon occurring on Jan. 8, 2019, when he barricaded himself inside a house in Hurley. All charges are fourth degree felonies except the trafficking charge which is a second degree felony.
According to Grant County District Attorney staff, Escobar’s defense has requested to schedule a trial date for the federal charge before dates are set for the state charges, as that is advantageous to Escobar. Judge Tom Stewart agreed to the defense’s request, but according to DA staff, that date has not yet been set and will probably take place sometime in September.
Escobar, according to DA staff, is scheduled to appear at another dispositional hearing on Monday, June 17, in reference to escape charges relating to the Jan. 8 incident, in which NMSP was involved (see author’s Grant County Beat account of April 18, 2019).
Escobar is being held at the Luna County Detention Center under federal authority and as a federal inmate, is not eligible for bond release. To appear at these hearings, Escobar is brought to the Grant County Detention Center by the U.S. Marshal’s Service and then to district court by Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies.