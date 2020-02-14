Photos by Sandra Michaud
Chocolate Fantasia "Cupid Carnaval"
Chocolate Fantasia "Cupid Carnaval"
Brooklyn Burch, Chloe Arnold, Sky Hussey and Silver City All-Stars coach Dandi Hussey at the Pretty Sweet Emporium.
Chocolate Fantasia "Cupid Carnaval"
Sharon Brown and Gaye Marks offer Belgian Chocolate Truffles at Sterling Fine Art.
Chocolate Fantasia "Cupid Carnaval"
Pamela Eaton with Amalgamation Creations at Therese Gems.
Chocolate Fantasia "Cupid Carnaval"
Lynnette and Sam Rocha at the Murray Hotel with Chile Fudge or Crème de Menthe Chocolate Bites.
Chocolate Fantasia "Cupid Carnaval"
Patricia Stone stamps a couple of ticket for Chai White Lotus chocolate confections at the Lotus Center.
Chocolate Fantasia "Cupid Carnaval"
Leann Correa and Mary Hayward from Tucson are helping out at the Light Art Space, offering Chocolate Fudge Brownies.
Chocolate Fantasia "Cupid Carnaval"
Jessi Hobby and Kari Lane at the Silver City Bookstore with Bourbon Brownies and Triple Chocolate Cookies.
Chocolate Fantasia "Cupid Carnaval"
Carol Brady at Lois Duffy Art with Rose Cacao Super Food Bark and Medicinal Drinking Chocolate.
Chocolate Fantasia "Cupid Carnaval"
Tisha Donovan and Kris Lowery at Kris’s Unique Boutique with Fudge with Raspberry.
Chocolate Fantasia "Cupid Carnaval"
Manda Clair Jost tells the story of the history of how chocolate came to Europe. She replicated one of the original recipes of drinking chocolate sweetened with honey, vanilla and allspice.
Chocolate Fantasia "Cupid Carnaval"
Sandra Hicks at United Country Mimbres Realty has Jack Daniels Bourbon Fudge to offer. Paul Michaud shows off his tackle box system for collecting all the goodies being offered.
Chocolate Fantasia "Cupid Carnaval"
Diane Hansen and Diane Barrett of Diane’s Bakery and Deli with Hawaiian Chocolate Sea Turtles.
Chocolate Fantasia "Cupid Carnaval"
Ethan Cameron and Barbara Kienzler at Town and Country Garden Club Store with Fudge and Truffles.
Chocolate Fantasia "Cupid Carnaval"
Kelly Trinkle-Thai at Curl Up and Dye with Mint Medley, and Dark and Milk Chocolates.
Chocolate Fantasia "Cupid Carnaval"
Abe Villarreal and Kassandrea Segura from WNMU at Morning Star.
It was a perfect February day to stroll around Historic Downtown Silver City and enjoy handcrafted chocolates offered by 26 Chocolatiers. For a $25 ticket festival-goers could pick out a variety of 20 chocolates to take home or eat on the spot. Over 400 tickets were sold, with the proceeds going to support Mimbres Regional Arts Council programs.
People had all sorts of systems for carrying the treats, from boxes that were for sale at Chocolate Fantasia headquarter to bowls, egg cartons, Tupperware and tackle boxes. And some just enjoyed them as they walked.