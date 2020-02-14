Photos by Sandra Michaud
Chocolate Fantasia Awards Ceremony 020820
Kevin Lenkner, Executive Director of MRAC, hands a bouquet of flowers to Diana Cameron to thank her for her hard work organizing the event.
Diana Cameron with Natalie Carrel and Patricia Starr of the Lotus Center.
Diana with Kris Fredericksen and the Silver City All-Stars.
Mariah Walker and Heather Bird.
Abe Villarreal
Alyssa Maynes, Kelly Trinkle-Thai and Ruby Alverez
Zeyah Pearson
Mark Johannes
Bre Door and son Stone Door
Manda Jost
Mary Baumhover
Diana Cameron, Kelly Trinkle-Thai and Mary Baumhover
Diane Barrett of Diane’s Bakery and Deli.
After a successful event, the Chocolatiers and other participants gathered at the Little Toad Brewery to celebrate. Ticket holders had voted on the back of their tickets for best Decorations and for best Chocolates, and the tallies were in.
The first set of awards were given for decorations and costumes for the theme “Cupid Carnaval.” There were two Awards of Merit, one given to the Lotus Center and one to Pretty Sweet Emporium. Third Place People’s Choice went to the Copper Quail; Second Place to Morning Star/WNMU; and First Place to Curl Up and Dye.
Then the awards for Chocolates were announced. The two Awards of Merit went to Zeyah Pearson and to Mark Johannes. Third Place People’s Choice was given to Bre Door for her Bourbon Brownies and Triple Chocolate Cookies; Second Place to Manda Joost for her recreation of an original drinking chocolate recipe dating back 500 years; First Place was given to Mary Baumhover, and First Place People’s Choice Eatery Chocolatier went to Diane Barrett of Diane’s Bakery and Deli.