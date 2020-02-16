Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Territorial Charter Day Mining Activities 021520
Territorial Charter Day Mining Activities 021520
James Peterson checking out the various truck models used in the mines
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Territorial-Day-mining-021520/IMG_9252.jpg
Territorial Charter Day Mining Activities 021520
Logan Peterson using a remote to drive a haul truck as his brother James watches
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Territorial-Day-mining-021520/IMG_9256.jpg
Territorial Charter Day Mining Activities 021520
Megan Golden and Jessica Hobbs "drill" for ore in a model mine. Kaen and Yancey McCauley watch
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Territorial-Day-mining-021520/IMG_9265.jpg
Territorial Charter Day Mining Activities 021520
Joe Krotz helps his son Ben drive a model truck
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Territorial-Day-mining-021520/IMG_9272.jpg
Territorial Charter Day Mining Activities 021520
Joe Peterson, center, explains the virtual reality headsets that James Peterson and Yancey McCauley are using to "move" around the mine.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Territorial-Day-mining-021520/IMG_9277.jpg
Territorial Charter Day Mining Activities 021520
Curtis Clough tries out the VR
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Territorial-Day-mining-021520/IMG_9281.jpg
Territorial Charter Day Mining Activities 021520
A number of visitors at the Museum Annex to check out the mining activities for adults and kids
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Territorial-Day-mining-021520/IMG_9285.jpg
Territorial Charter Day Mining Activities 021520
James Paterson poses in front of the haul truck poster, which was also used for selfies.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Territorial-Day-mining-021520/IMG_9288.jpg
Territorial Charter Day Mining Activities 021520
Sandra and Rodney Woods from Los Lunas ask questions about the mine to Laura Phelps and Zach Maughan
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Territorial-Day-mining-021520/IMG_9290.jpg
Territorial Charter Day Mining Activities 021520
Jessica, Ben and George Krotz put cores into the water to better see the ore colors.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Territorial-Day-mining-021520/IMG_9296.jpg
Territorial Charter Day Mining Activities 021520
Participants and winners in the earlier Urban Run pose with their medals in front of the haul truck poster. From left are Joel D'Christina, Karl and Laura Phelps and Curtis Clough.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Territorial-Day-mining-021520/IMG_9302.jpg
Territorial Charter Day Mining Activities 021520
Elsie Van Nes pans for gold and finds a nugget of rock.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Territorial-Day-mining-021520/IMG_9308.jpg
Territorial Charter Day Mining Activities 021520
Outside the trailer where the haul truck simulators were.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Territorial-Day-mining-021520/IMG_9326.jpg
Territorial Charter Day Mining Activities 021520
George and Joe Krotz on one of the haul truck simulators
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Territorial-Day-mining-021520/IMG_9315.jpg
Territorial Charter Day Mining Activities 021520
Nicholas Eytalis in the driver seat of the simulator with operator Lloyd Beck helping out, and Lucas Chen awaiting his turn at the controls.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Territorial-Day-mining-021520/IMG_9317.jpg
Territorial Charter Day Mining Activities 021520
Eytalis and Beck still at it.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Territorial-Day-mining-021520/IMG_9320.jpg
Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc. participated in the Silver City Territorial Charter Day activities by having information activities for kids and adults alike. The activities took place in the Silver City Museum Annex and in a trailer that held haul truck simulators.