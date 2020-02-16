Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Gene and Patty Bernier checking out the display at the Fort Bayard exhibit in the lobby of the Murray Hotel.
Two charts of Fort Bayard in the Indian wars period and during the peaceful period, with four guns in front, two original firearms and two replicas.
Some of the Army cartridges used at Fort Bayard during the years of 1866-1891.
Bill Kupke in period dress behind the exhibits he knows the history of and prepared.
Fort Bayard Historic Preservation Society members, Dr. John Bell, Becky Dinwiddie, Cecilia Bell, President Doug Dinwiddie and Kupke with information to hand out and talk about.
As part of the Silver City Territorial Charter Day celebrations, the Fort Bayard Historic Preservation Society hosted an exhibit in the Murray Hotel lobby of some of the history of the fort, with several historic guns on show.
The guns included two original rifles—an 1873 Springfield .46-.70 caliber infantry rifle and an original 1865 Burnside-made Spencer carbine, .56-50 caliber, about which Bill Kupke said the .56 indicated the diameter of the bullet and the 50 represented the number of grains of black powder. Also in the exhibit was a replica of an 1859 .54 caliber Sharps percussion carbine and a .44 caliber Henry rifle rimfire, which was a civilian gun.
An additional exhibit showed various cartridges used at Fort Bayard between its founding in 1866 and 1891.
Members also had information about their activities and the history of the fort.