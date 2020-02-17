Photos by Hallie Richwine
The third annual Territorial Charter Day Urban Challenge and Fun Run happened Saturday, February 15, 2020. Pleasant weather brought 107 participants downtown to run the course. The event is organized by Silver City MainStreet and sponsored by the Town of Silver City. WNMU's Cross Country team and Coach Macario Campos run the event.
Participants gather to register before the start.
Runners are lined up and ready to go!
And they're off!
Marilynn Freeman finishes strong!
Participants enjoy post race refreshments and camaraderie while results are being tallied.
WNMU Cross Country Coach Macario Campos and Mayor Ken Ladner begin the award ceremony.
Abigail Cushman accepts her award in the women's 15-19 category.
Glenn Thayer placed first in the men's 20-29 category.
Vladimir Gnilozubov accepts his award in the men's 20-29 category.
Fran Mondello accepts her award in the women's 30-39 category.
Amanda Burke is the women's 40-49 winner!
Siah Hemphill accepts her award in the women's 40-49 category.
Mariah Walker accepts her award in the women's 40-49 category.
Tyler Lanham accepts his award as the overall winner and first in the men's 50-59 category.
Mike Zambrano accepts his award in the men's 50-59 category.
Curtis Clough enthusiastically accepts his award in the men's 50-59 category.
Deborah Nennich with her award.
Dora Romero with her award.
Dennis Weller with his award.
Marilynn Freeman with her award.
Brock accepts his award as the first finisher in the boy's 14 and under category.
Bryce accepts his award in the boy's 14 and under category.
Ethan accepts his award in the boy's 14 and under category.
Tiana accepts her award for first in the girl's 14 and under category.
Areena accepts her award in the girl's 14 and under category.
Isabel accepts her award in the girl's 14 and under category.
