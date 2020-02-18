Photos by Sandra Michaud
Future Forge Open House 020820
New home of Future Forge at 212 S. Bullard.
The main room
Stephen Lindsey, one of the Board of Directors talks about Future Forge.
Part of the woodworking area.
More woodworking equipment
Marci Lindsey and Erin Fitzgerald make Kaleidoscopes out of found materials.
Sewing area
Metalworking area, with a laser cutter
More metalworking
Electronics
3-D printing
Alex Gonzales greets visitors
After a successful open house during the Chocolate Fantasia, Future Forge will be opening its doors to members in its new location at 212 S. Bullard. The new hours are Tuesday – Thursday from 10:00am to 6:00pm and Friday and Saturday from 10:00am to 7:00pm.
At the open house, visitors could tour the different areas that are available for use, including sewing, woodworking, 3-D printing, welding, a computer lab and much more. For a $45 a month membership fee, members will have these facilities available to them. Future Forge is a 501C-3 non-profit.
According to an email update, “All new members will receive a basic tool and space orientation, which currently will be provided when new members come in for the first time. The space is constantly in flux. New tools/spaces are coming and we want to emphasize that this is a community space in which you do have a voice on what happens and why. We will be setting up a monthly member meeting where we can all talk and discuss new things happening!”
If you’d like to find out more about Future Forge, visit their website at https://www.thefutureforge.org/ or email them at FutureForgeNM@gmail.com .