facebook-24x24

Details
Category: Front Page News

To download a PDF of the release, please visit the following link: Freeport-McMoRan Announces Senior Notes Offering

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, senior notes in two tranches in an underwritten registered public offering. FCX intends to use the net proceeds from the offering and, if necessary, cash on hand or available liquidity to fund its concurrent cash tender offers for up to $800 million aggregate purchase price of its 4.00% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “2021 notes”), 3.55% Senior Notes due 2022, 3.875% Senior Notes due 2023 and 4.55% Senior Notes due 2024 and the payment of accrued and unpaid interest, premiums, fees and expenses in connection therewith. To the extent all of the 2021 notes are not tendered and purchased in the tender offers, FCX may, but is not obligated to, use a portion of any remaining net proceeds from the offering to redeem all or a portion of the remaining 2021 notes in accordance with the provisions of the indenture governing the 2021 notes.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. are the joint book-running managers for the offering, with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC serving as the lead left book-running manager. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement may be obtained by calling J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at (866)-803-9204 or writing to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717. An electronic copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectus, is also available on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website, www.sec.gov.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell nor an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical fact, such as plans, projections and expectations related to the proposed offering, including the use of proceeds therefrom. The words “anticipates,” “may,” “can,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” "targets," “intends,” “likely,” “will,” “should,” “to be,” ”potential" and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements. FCX cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, expected, projected or assumed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that can cause FCX's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, FCX’s ability to consummate the proposed offering; corporate developments that could preclude, impair or delay the proposed offering due to restrictions under the federal securities laws; changes in the credit ratings of FCX; changes in FCX’s cash requirements, financial position, financing plans or investment plans; changes in general market, economic, tax, regulatory or industry conditions and other factors described in more detail under the heading “Risk Factors” in FCX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC.

Investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which FCX's forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the forward-looking statements are made, including for example commodity prices, which FCX cannot control, and production volumes and costs, some aspects of which FCX may not be able to control. Further, FCX may make changes to its business plans that could affect its results. FCX cautions investors that it does not intend to update forward-looking statements more frequently than quarterly notwithstanding any changes in its assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes, and FCX undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005499/en/

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

New classified for Silver City church seeking office manager.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds. Check periodically to see if any news ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It's a software problem, not easily fixable, other than showing fewer articles per summary page. If you are a frequent visitor, you might not mind fewer articles per page, but if you only come once in a while, you likely want to see more articles to browse. Write me at editor@grantcountybeat.com to let me know your feelings on this issue. 

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists.Recent additions  include one about end of life options, Compassionate Care.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues. The first one posted is on Winterizing your houseplants and patio plants.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com, if you notice any problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110