On February 22, 2020, at approximately 4:15 p.m., New Mexico State Police officers assisted Luna County Sheriff’s Office to locate a male subject armed with a shotgun who led police on a vehicle pursuit and shot at a deputy in Deming, New Mexico. 

The Deming Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit on a red minivan for a male suspect believed to have violated a temporary order of protection. The male suspect led officers through the city of Deming into the county. Luna County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit. During the pursuit, the male suspect attempted to drive over a berm and got his vehicle stuck. The male subject exited the vehicle, armed with a shotgun, and fired at least one shot toward the deputy striking the deputy’s police vehicle window. The deputy did not sustain any injuries and the male suspect fled on foot.

The Luna County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the New Mexico State Police and US Border Patrol.  Officers located the male suspect lying in a bush armed with a shotgun. Officers surrounded the male suspect and gave him commands to drop the weapon. At some point during the encounter, a New Mexico State Police officer fired his department issued AR-15 at least once, striking the male suspect. The male suspect was treated on scene by officers until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene. The male suspect succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. 

This investigation remains active and is being led by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau. The details of the shooting remain under investigation. The name of the officer involved, and the deceased male will not be released at this time. The officer has been placed on standard leave. Upon completion of the State Police investigation this case will be forwarded to an assigned district attorney’s office for review. When more information is available it will be released.

