[Editor's Note: This is part 1 of a multi-part series of articles on the Commission work session of Feb. 25, 2020 and the regular meeting on Feb. 27, 2020.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

No one had public input at the Grant County Commission work session held Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Detention Center Administrator Mike Carillo gave the first report, where he talked about the new discharge planner.

"We have one vacancy in the facility," Carillo said. "We have hired a discharge planner, who is providing detainees with resources when they are released from the jail. Tomorrow, we will meet with HMS (Hidalgo Medical Services) and Tu Casa (the HMS-run, county-owned drug treatment facility). The discharge planner will do assessments and will make referrals to providers for the discharged detainee. We hope this will reduce recidivism. The planner is working with the discharge planner in Otero County, who will help our planner put his plan together."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked if the planner is working on transportation for the detainees to the resources.

"We already have bus passes and it's all in progress," Carillo replied. "We want to coincide the discharges with the bus schedules as much as we can. And yes, he will also work on funding for transportation. Judge Laney is very supportive of this initiative."

Edwards said she would be "happy to beat the bushes for bus passes."

Carillo said two officers have received certification and two that have been hired are working on training that should finish by the end of February.

On Feb. 12, 31 detainees were in court proceedings, with 21 sentenced to the Grant County Detention Center and others to state facilities or treatment centers.

Head count on Feb. 12 was 66, with the average daily population over the past month at 72.

District 1 Commissioner and Chairman Chris Ponce asked how long the average wait is for a detainee to be transferred out.

Carillo said it depends on the availability of a sheriff's officer to transport them. "It's up to the sheriff's department to schedule them. It depends. While they are still in our facility, the county picks up the costs."

Road Department Superintendent Earl Moore said because it is still muddy, not much road maintenance is happening, "although we are still patching as weather permits. I got the dump trucks ordered and we should see them in July. All the blades are up and running. The bridge project should start on March 2. The parking lot is pretty much complete and within budget. They do have to come back and do some striping and arrows to direct the traffic. We had a laborer go through training to get his CDL (commercial driver's license) and another laborer going through the training to get his."

He reported that asphalt is down $170 a ton from last year. "The bad news is that $50 million for road projects last year was not funded this year. I hope to have the local government funds manager here next month to talk to us or maybe April. He can give us an update for available financing."

Edwards said it seemed like there was a bill to add road money. Moore said there was supposed to be. "When we get him down, he can let us know what's available."

Moore said due to the price of oil being high last year, he's been working from the Local Government Road Fund on roads from last year, "but hopefully we won't have to cut out any roads this year."

County Manager Charlene Webb said she plans to wait until the governor signs all the bills she's going to sign, before she gives a full report on the session and what the county got out of it. "I know we did get $150,000 in capital outlay for the Airport Road. One bill did allocate more funds for roads. They have to get their processes fixed at the state level. Hopefully the governor will sign it. She's a proponent for roads. I will give a full report in March."

General Service Director Randy Villa talked about the Community Wildfire Protection Plan. "It's in the core committee's hands for review. It's supposed to be in place by June 30, so we're well ahead. There will be two weeks of public review ending March 16. Hopefully, we'll have it to you in May to approve."

Villa said the airport terminal renovation is moving along, and the airport is also gearing up for fire season. "One of our fuel trucks is down and we are hoping to get it fixed soon. We had a couple of structure fires off highway 90 and one off 180. We've had two grass fires one near Hachita on I-10 and one in Fort Bayard that burned 70 acres."

"The maintenance department continues to do what they do," he reported. "At Fort Bayard they are cleaning up trash and amping up for weed season. We had a power outage on Ridge Road, but the generator kicked in for the Detention Center and kept the electricity going during the six hours of outage. We have a contract with Caterpillar to keep the general working. It's very efficient to have them doing it."

Edwards said: "The fire at Fort Bayard burned 70 acres, but it was so muddy that you had trouble getting trucks in. Was it human-caused?"

"We assume so, but we'll let the Forest Service address that," Villa said.

County Planner and Community Development Director Michael "Mischa" Larisch reported the Tyrone ADA project is ongoing. "The homeowners' association is happy. March 12 is the go live date for the census. We will have a computer in the office that people who don't have computers can use to fill in the census forms. You can go to grantcountycensus.com to file online. We will also have kiosks around the county, too. A bigger media campaign will get going."

He said the airport terminal construction is on schedule and should be ready to move back into in April. "We will put out requests for bids for the Airport Road and North Hurley Road in March. It is the phase 2 construction for the North Hurley Road. We put in a request for phase 3 design into our Colonias grant requests. The plans for Bandoni Road are done, and we’re almost ready to go out for bids. I have plans for the Bataan Memorial Park in my office. We are also working on getting a fire station building in Hachita."

Edwards asked when the county would be notified about the $65,000 for trails. Larisch said it is being reviewed.

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked about the Hachita station.

"We have resources there," Villa said, "but for the recent grass fire, we sent a truck and four people from here. It took 45 minutes to get there. If we need it, we also have agreements with Hidalgo and Luna counties."

"Can the census be done on any computer?" Browne asked.

"Any computer with internet access, yes," Larisch replied.

Edwards asked if the census project was working with food distribution sites, to which Larisch said he has had discussion about the Cliff distribution site. "We hope to have a kiosk at HMS in Cliff. I talked to Barrett (Brewer) and she wants to move it to the food distribution site on the dates they distribute."

Edwards said there are eight or nine food distribution sites in the county. "It would be great to have them there. I would be happy to help."

Larisch said the kiosk will be an iPad, with a stand and a backdrop. "It is ideal to run it off wi-fi, but we can also run it off cellular."

Browne asked Villa for a report from Rebekah Wenger, airport manager, on Advanced Air flights in and out, since the service has been at the airport for a little over a year. "As far as I'm concerned, they are doing a fabulous job. "

Villa said he would request it and noted that Advanced Air buys all its fuel at the Grant County Airport for its flights in and out.

Larisch said the Census committee would meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Town Annex.

Webb said she has signed an agreement to engage with UNM School of Architecture students to work on a design to enhance the Bataan Memorial. "We interviewed for an executive assistant and made an offer. We have had 15 applicants for the Human Resources director. We have also been notified by the High Desert Humane Society that they will not be filling the animal control position that Buddy Howard had. We are working on a job description and working out a plan to put the position in the Sheriff's Department. We will do our best to get it accomplished before the end of the contract with the shelter to provide the services."

She said she also met with the fleet manager at Hatch Ford. "He indicated to me that he is aware of the state procurement system and he will be competitive. He was alarmed when he heard the prices we had been given previously, so we will be able to go back to local purchases of vehicles. I attended Colonias Day during the legislative session. I also met with the Southwest New Mexico Collaborative Group. Our next step is engaging non-governmental partners. A lady came from UNM to tell us about the ACT (Assertive Community Treatment) training. It is intensive treatment for those who haven't done well with other behavioral health treatments or haven't shown up for appointments and the like. There is recurring funding for this coming year in HB 2 unless something changes. I have been asked to participate in Grant County Health Care workforce development. This is a partnership with the Center for Health Innovations. It's a component of the senior plan around trying to develop an implementation plan especially for health care workers for seniors. We were fortunate with the way we fared on capital outlay. Every one of our projects received something. March 11 is the day the governor has to have signed or pocket vetoed items, and May 20 is the implementation date for bills to go into effect unless there was an emergency clause or other date specified."

Ponce asked who was doing animal control. Webb said the humane society is still providing services, along with the Sheriff's Department. "They are fulfilling their contract. They just don't want to continue it."

Ponce said he was happy with the way things are moving at Bataan Memorial Park.

"We have $5,000 set aside for the memorial and we need to include it in next year's budget," Webb said. "Plus, we will look for other funding."

Ponce said he would like to be part of the discussion with the students to hear their ideas.

Edwards said she is happy that the discharge planner for inmates coming out of the detention center is being paid for and that there is funding for next year, too. "I presume after that we will have to find funding. I also presume there is a need for evaluation. This person is a huge asset."

The next article will begin to address the presentations, with the first being from the coordinator of the Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.