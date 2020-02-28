facebook-24x24

Details
Category: Front Page News

"On behalf of the Gila Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees, I want to read a statement on the current status of the hospital," Board Chairman Tony Trujillo said. "I appreciate the community's concerns and support as the members of the GRMC Board of Trustees diligently work together through a current administration transition and some continuing financial challenges."

[Editor's Note: The following is as presented, with some minor changes.]

The GRMC Trustees had an executive session on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, where the Grant County Board of Commissioners was invited to participate. The joint meeting was very productive and laid forth a process for moving forward together. The GRMC Board of Trustees and Grant County Commission are extremely committed to the success of the hospital and completely understand how important the hospital is to Grant County and Southwest New Mexico. The commissioners made it clear that they appointed the seven-member Board of Trustees to make all the necessary operational decisions that need to be made for Gila Regional Medical Center and both entities pledged a commitment to communication and cooperation as the Board of Trustees moves forward. It is important that the community knows that together, we are taking steps to mitigate these issues.

With change most certainly comes uncertainty and anxiety. Let me say with confidence that the GRMC Board of Trustees is committed to moving quickly and efficiently in addressing these challenges. In the meantime, we ask our excellent physicians, staff and caregivers to stay focused on continuing to provide the exceptional quality patient care that has always been the mission of Gila Regional Medical Center.

At the special GRMC Board of Trustees meeting on Monday of this week, the board appointed Richard Stokes, current Chief Financial Officer, as the interim CEO. The GRMC Board agreed that Richard has the skills, knowledge and commitment to administratively lead Gila Regional Medical Center until which time a new search is completed. I encourage anybody that has any questions or concerns to please contact Richard.

It is a fact that many people move to our area for various reasons, but continually one of those reasons has always been that we have a great local hospital. The community has always supported Gila Regional Medical Center, and we ask for your continued support and patience. Rural hospitals around the nation are struggling, but the board is committed to strengthening and sustaining Gila Regional Medical Center.

 

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

New classified for Silver City church seeking office manager.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds. Check periodically to see if any news ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It's a software problem, not easily fixable, other than showing fewer articles per summary page. If you are a frequent visitor, you might not mind fewer articles per page, but if you only come once in a while, you likely want to see more articles to browse. Write me at editor@grantcountybeat.com to let me know your feelings on this issue. 

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists.Recent additions  include one about end of life options, Compassionate Care.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues. The first one posted is on Winterizing your houseplants and patio plants.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com, if you notice any problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110