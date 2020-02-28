"On behalf of the Gila Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees, I want to read a statement on the current status of the hospital," Board Chairman Tony Trujillo said. "I appreciate the community's concerns and support as the members of the GRMC Board of Trustees diligently work together through a current administration transition and some continuing financial challenges."

[Editor's Note: The following is as presented, with some minor changes.]

The GRMC Trustees had an executive session on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, where the Grant County Board of Commissioners was invited to participate. The joint meeting was very productive and laid forth a process for moving forward together. The GRMC Board of Trustees and Grant County Commission are extremely committed to the success of the hospital and completely understand how important the hospital is to Grant County and Southwest New Mexico. The commissioners made it clear that they appointed the seven-member Board of Trustees to make all the necessary operational decisions that need to be made for Gila Regional Medical Center and both entities pledged a commitment to communication and cooperation as the Board of Trustees moves forward. It is important that the community knows that together, we are taking steps to mitigate these issues.

With change most certainly comes uncertainty and anxiety. Let me say with confidence that the GRMC Board of Trustees is committed to moving quickly and efficiently in addressing these challenges. In the meantime, we ask our excellent physicians, staff and caregivers to stay focused on continuing to provide the exceptional quality patient care that has always been the mission of Gila Regional Medical Center.

At the special GRMC Board of Trustees meeting on Monday of this week, the board appointed Richard Stokes, current Chief Financial Officer, as the interim CEO. The GRMC Board agreed that Richard has the skills, knowledge and commitment to administratively lead Gila Regional Medical Center until which time a new search is completed. I encourage anybody that has any questions or concerns to please contact Richard.

It is a fact that many people move to our area for various reasons, but continually one of those reasons has always been that we have a great local hospital. The community has always supported Gila Regional Medical Center, and we ask for your continued support and patience. Rural hospitals around the nation are struggling, but the board is committed to strengthening and sustaining Gila Regional Medical Center.