Expanding Your Horizons Session 1 022220

Photos by Sandra Michaud

More than 300 girls from all around southwest New Mexico participated in Saturday’s “Expanding Your Horizons” event at Western New Mexico University. Kelduyn Garland, one of the event organizers, said that the girls, ages 10 to 14, came from Silver City, Reserve, Cliff, Deming, Columbus and Lordsburg. 40 women volunteers and 15 WNMU student volunteers shepherded the groups of girls as they went about their day.

The girls chose, from 21 available workshops, the three that they would like to participate in during the three sessions that day. Each session lasted approximately an hour with a break for lunch between sessions two and three.

Some of the workshops the girls could choose from let them learn about extracting DNA, Forensic Science, Geology, Medical and Veterinary sciences, Agriculture Chemistry and more.

The Beat was able to sit in on a few of the workshops. During the first session we visited “Junior Vet for Your Pet” in which the girls did physical exams on live animals and learned about diagnostic procedures used by veterinarians.

Another workshop visited was “What Does a Nurse Do?” The girls learned nursing

assessment techniques using real medical equipment.

Then it was on to “Capsules, Lotions, ’Magic Potions’” where the girls experimented with pharmacy fun! “Pour it in, mix it up, put it in a bottle... make pills or lotions you can take home.”

Moving on to “Chemixtures and Chemysteries!” The girls saw what chemistry magic they could stir up by dissolving, diluting, amalgamating, and uniting molecules!