Photos by Sandra Michaud
Expanding Your Horizons Session 2 022220
“Bees, Flowers and Honey: The Sweet Facts.” The girls learn about pollinators and their products.
Dr. Professor Maria de Jesus Mendes Aguilar talks about the different types of flowers.
A quick stop at “Never Stop Exploring! Using Technology to View Your World.” The girls learn how applied geography helps people understand the world.
Jessica Hobbs and Megan Golden explain how geology is important to mining.
The girls make a sedimentary “rock” out of layers of Play Doh.
Jessica Hobbs shows her sedimentary “rock”.
The girls fold their sedimentary “rock” into a metamorphic one.
Dr. Manda Clair Jost compares the finger bones of chimpanzees to those of humans.
The discussion moves on to what teeth can tell us about our ancestors.
Comparing the jaws and teeth of Orangutans and Gorillas.
The girls take a bite of fruit to discover which teeth they use for that type of food.
Now a bite of bacon and carrot. The teeth used are different from the ones used for fruit.
Dr. Jost points out canine teeth.
Dr. Caytlyn Bonura explains what they are going to do next, while the dental molds cure.
Adaray Barraza looks at her stained teeth after chewing the tablet, which shows how much plaque is on her teeth.
Brushing hard to remove the plaque.
Everybody brush!
And rinse
Showing off shiny teeth
After a 15-minute break for the girls to get to their next sessions, the fun and learning continued.
The first stop was at “Bees, Flowers & Honey: The Sweet Facts” where the girls
discovered the hidden world of bees, flowers and pollination, and tasted different honeys that bees produce.
Then was on to “Rockin’ Around New Mexico” where the girls learned how geologists identify and find ore.
The next workshop visited was “Digging Up Bones of Apes... and AUNTS!” The girls learned about extinct hominid ancestors, affectionately known as our “Aunts,” in a hands-on exploration of anthropology.
And then onward to more modern teeth with “Open Wide! Doing the Dental Exam
and... MORE!” The girls learned how to give a dental exam, used staining tablets to see how clean their teeth were, and use the same stuff dentists use to make dental molds of their teeth.