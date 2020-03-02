By Lorie Hildebrand

The regular monthly meeting of the Santa Clara Trustees took place Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 6 p.m., at Santa Clara City Hall. All but one Trustee were present.

Arnold Lopez was sworn in as Village Trustee by Judge Andres Gomez. Arnold replaces Rocky Hildebrand and will hold the position until the November 2023 election time.

Mayors Report: Progress on the house readdressing and renaming of streets is ongoing. Albert Castro is assisting the Village with the process. “Only a few streets will be renamed but all resident addresses will more than likely change,” Mayor Bauch said. Sheila Hudman, Village Clerk said that letters for residents to send to the utility companies will be sent out. Residents need only to sign the letter and enclose with their utility bill. This is the only way, legally, for the utilities to change a physical address. House numbers will also be sent to the residents as the Village is responsible for any costs involved when making such a change.

Department Reports: Village Clerk Report: Capital Improvements Funds were only partially granted to the Village this year. The Village requested funding for five projects, with only three getting partial or full funding. Sheila Hudman reported that the water systems improvement request was fully funded at $70,000.00, and will help to fund a building for the Village water booster station. “We can now get the building in place before the pumps are put in,” Sheila said. Santa Clara also received $100,000.00 for sidewalks and street improvements for Bayard Street, soon to be Fort Bayard Street. “That, with the CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) will finish up the rest of the sidewalk work on Bayard Street,” the Village Clerk reported.

Resolution 2020-7 for a 5 year loan agreement for a new Excavator was put before the council. Five annual payments of $8,997.90 per year will secure a mini excavator on tracks for the village. It will come with a hammer attachment to help with the digging of holes both during street/water projects and at the cemetery for digging gravesites. Mayor Bauch said, “the reason I am requesting the council to approve this is because when we dig graves, it is all rock out there. So our maintenance folks are literally in the hole with a jackhammer breaking the rock and it flies everywhere and is very unsafe as well as time consuming.” The resolution was approved by all Trustees.

In New Business: the Mayor officially welcomed Arnold Lopez to the Village Council, and gave him a brief account of what constitutes a quorum.

Old Business: None

Next Meeting set for Tues. March 10, 2020 at 3 p.m. with Thursday March 26, 2020 6 p.m. as the second session of the month.

Meeting adjourned.