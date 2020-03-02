The first proclamation for March as National Nutrition Month was accepted from commissioners by Hannah Walker and Marie Armendariz of HMS, with Michele Giese looking on.

The second proclamation for March as National Nutrition Month was accepted by Michele Giese of the New Mexico Department of Health.

[Editor's Note: This is part 3 and final article of a multi-part series of articles on the Commission work session of Feb. 25, 2020 and the regular meeting on Feb. 27, 2020. This article covers the last presentation, the review of the regular meeting and items that were approved in the regular meeting.]

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

To continue the presentations at the Grant County Commission work session on Feb. 25, 2020, Traci Burnsed of the Assessor's Office presented an update on Phase 1 of the Assessor Parcel Map Correction project.

"In the Assessor's Office, I process deeds and adjust the parcel map to keep it accurate," Burnsed began. "What is the parcel map? In 1976, the office began keeping parcels on a sheet of paper to prevent double assessing or to keep from assessing two different people for the same property by adjusting the boundaries on the map. Each property has a long legal description. It's for the purpose of accurate ad valorem taxing purposes and for information requests. I feel responsibility for providing the most accurate information on deeded property to residents."

She noted that most people cannot locate a property through its legal description, because of not having the tools or necessary knowledge of the descriptions. She said when they see satellite data overlay on their maps, it can be alarming for property owners because of discrepancies in the data. "They are right to be alarmed if it looks like the neighbor's property line is in the middle of their house."

Burnsed said the oldest deed information trumps the newer deed information. Errors of surveyors in scribing the line thickness can cause mistakes in the legal description. "Transferring it from flat paper maps to round digital format can change things, and as well, transferring aerial data to maps can cause errors. In mountainous areas, transferring the data can skew in steep terrains."

"We contracted for spatial adjustment to the parcel mapping for $113,000," Burnsed said. "In order to address the issues of accuracy, the most populated areas of the county were done first. The parcels act together like a stretchy fabric. The original data is preserved, but the stretchy fabric brings all the points together, with the map geometry updated. It also helps with accurately platting right-of-way measurements. Phase 1 addresses 20,907 polygons and 15,236 assessor accounts. The scheduled date for completion of Phase 1 is April 7, 2020. After this, we will do the rest of the county outside of subdivisions. The Phase 2 adjustment will be done of larger parcels and is estimated to cost about $135,000, but I think we can do it for about $100,000. The importance of parcel data is to keep accurate ownership records. It's the only regularly updated database. Large businesses use it; large projects use it. Accurate data for emergency services is also important. Accurate data increases the efficiency, accessibility, transparency and has effects throughout the county. Once it's corrected, the data will be reliable."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked if when adjustments are made if it makes changes in acreage.

"We continue to keep the valuation acreage the same," Burnsed replied. "The correction will be that it will not be alarming to look at. It will preserve the deeded measurements, but the map will show the difference."

"Will the actual acreage be different from the assessed acreage?" Browne asked.

Burnsed said yes, but that's the way it is in the current parcel mapping, anyway.

Browne said it strikes him that if enough transactions take place, it may not match the updated maps 100 years from now.

Burnsed replied: "We will always assess the deeded acreage. Hopefully over time the differences will become closer. I will be able to update in real time. It will never get to perfect, but over time, it will become more accurate. It's a tool to help the assessor and the public to visualize the acreage."

Browne said he would like to see examples.

Assessor Raul Turrieta said: "This is for ad valorem tax purposes, and moving forward, we are trying to get the true data filed in the Clerk's Office."

The commissioners began the regular meeting agenda review at the work session.

[Editor's Note: This next section will include the discussions at the work session and regular meeting, including action made on the agenda items, including the proclamation See photo above. Reports from county officials will also be included in the article.]

The first item of business on the agenda was to proclaim March as National Nutrition Month. It was presented and received at the regular meeting.

In the work session, District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards said it is not enough for kids to get calories, but if they receive calories with nutrition, they do better in school. At the regular meeting, she reported that 1,665 kids in Grant County don't know where their next meal is coming from and the county has a 30 percent senior poverty rate.

Although the regular meeting agenda listed a report from Gila Regional Medical Center, Browne at the regular meeting said no one would be attending, because "with acquiescence from the commissioners, we met with them yesterday, and we do not need a report today. They are not dodging us."

In public input at the regular meeting, Assessor Raul Turrieta said that he promoted the 2020 Census on his radio show. "Because of undercounts, we are receiving $780 million less than we should. I was the liaison for the census in 1990 and 2000. We all need to be counted. For an elected official (Silver City Councilor Jose Ray Jr.) to say he doesn't want to be counted made me hot under the collar. We must be counted."

The first county report at the regular meeting came from Sheriff Frank Gomez, who said his office would be sending deputies to crisis triage training. "It is mandated training and we try to provide the training locally. We continue to provide driver's license testing at no cost to the students. We will have our next D.A.R.E. graduation at the Fine Arts Center Theater at Western New Mexico University. We have seen an increase in calls for traffic concerns, and our DWI cases are rising. We will have enhanced patrols in and near Hachita, including along I-10. We have a fleet management plan, and we would like to recognize the Road Department for keeping our fleet on the road." He reported eight arrests related to narcotics, including the capture of 10 grams of marijuana, 40 grams of methamphetamine and four grams of heroin. He presented statistics over the past month, showing an increase in domestic violence cases over last year and a decrease in burglaries.

District 2 Commissioner Javier Salas asked if patrols at Bataan Memorial Park had put pressure on officers' time to which Gomez replied they had not.

Because the animal control officer, Buddy Howard, recently died, the sheriff's department has worked also on animal control. "We're here to support people in the community."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings said he recently was almost involved in a crash due to a driver texting while driving. "I moved off the road. I was afraid he was going to hit me."

Gomez said an officer would have to observe the activity to be able to charge the texting driver, "but we have cited people for texting while driving."

Turrieta gave his assessor's report and thanked the commissioners for their time in listening to the parcel mapping presentation. "We are right in the middle of the rendition period for business property, agricultural property and livestock. At the start of March people can protest the rendition. We hired two temps who are doing a good job of transferring the models, helping with the parcel mapping project."

Veronica Rodriguez, chief deputy treasurer, said the office has collected 63.59 percent of taxes, with second half taxes starting to come in. "I remind you that to pay your taxes online, you must go to grantcountynm.gov. The website has changed to that address."

Clerk Marisa Castrillo had no report.

County Financial Officer Linda Vasquez, at the work session, presented the quarterly financial report ending the calendar year second quarter on Dec. 31, 2019.

"I'll begin with the general fund," Vasquez said. "The cash balance at the beginning of the quarter was $4,799,274.00. Revenues for the quarter were $6,334,219.76, with transfers out of -$1,242,783.09 and expenditures of $4,751,320.03 leaving a balance of $5,069,390.64 and reserves of $1,187,820.01set aside leaving an ending balance at the end of the quarter of $3,881,560.63.

The Road Fund had cash of $361,028.00, with revenues of $297,727.10, transfers in of $257,477 and expenditures of $843,905.18 leaving a balance of $70,325.92 minus set aside reserves of $70,395.52, leaving a balance of $0.40.

The Detention Center Fund had $741,147 in cash at the beginning of the quarter, with revenues of $394,757.32, transfers in of $550,000 and expenditures of $1,678,738.09, leaving a balance of $7,166.23, no required reserves and an ending balance of $7,166.23.

The monthly expenditure report included all of January and most of February, ending 02/20/2020 showed expenditures of $4,952,367.56 including four payrolls totaling $852,932.24.

Extraordinary expenses of more than $10,000 are shown in the chart below:

The two reports were approved at the regular meeting.

At the regular meeting, commissioners approved the Santa Rita Volunteer Fire Department election of officers. Fire Chief Mark Standard, Assistant Fire Chief Randy Teague, Captain Dave Toll, Ivanhoe 1st Lt. Garry Stanker, Hanover 1st Lt. Ivan Rivera, Ivanhoe 2nd Lt. Steve London, Hanover 2nd Lt. Ace Alvarez and Secretary Pamela Eaton.

Also, at the regular meeting, three members of the Grant County Lodger's Tax Advisory Board were reappointed to two-year terms—Becky O'Connor and John Rohovec, representing Lodging, and Michael D. Barragree, representing Tourism.

Commissioners also approved a list of asset deletions, including four vehicles that will go to auction, and the permanent disposition of a plotter, two compressors and a welder.

The first agreement under consideration was the Community Development Block Grant of $11,159.156 for projects at Bataan Memorial Park, including ADA compliance, handicapped parking and improvements around the pavilion. County Community Development and Planning Director Michael "Mischa" Larisch said the county would use their engineering as the match for the grant. Commissioners approved the agreement at the regular meeting.

Two items, an agreement memorandum of understanding with the Department of Finance and Administration for the DWI program and a resolution authorizing the county to submit to DFA Local Government Division to participate in the Local DWI Grant and Distribution Program were approved. DWI Coordinator Cindy McClean, at the work session, said the distribution each year changes. "We never know what the amount of the grant is going to be. But this year, it will be about $179,000." She noted that Corre Cantinas ridership was down about 2,000 riders last year. "A few years ago, we were at a high of 9,000 riders. We want to try some things to get ridership up. When we advertise, we usually get more riders. We also collaborate with the Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition and have been involved since its inception. We work with the schools and are still working on zero tolerance policies. We would like to see the students assessed before it gets so bad that they are expelled or suspended. We also work with D.A.R.E. We've been in the schools for 17 years and always have more in the fall semesters, because of testing in the spring. We will do driving classes, and we work with the teachers on what they need. Our prevention programs are substantial. We spend a lot of money there. Screening is self-funded. We charge for assessments. Our compliance monitoring is done by our probation officer. We did 800 drug tests last year, with 691 negative and 76 positive. We find a lot of methamphetamines and some marijuana We work to get them under treatment. We also spend time evaluating our programs. Our data shows that with DWI arrests, about 75 percent are without crashes involved, and less than 2 percent are made when Corre Cantinas is running. Our DWI arrests are occurring at a much lower rate than the rest of the state. I count that as evidence-based that our programs are working. Not much training is offered, but we are working on certifications."

Edwards asked about the zero tolerance. "When a student gets suspended or expelled because of substance abuse, what is the process?"

McClean said if it's an athlete, they are suspended from playing for 90 days. "If the person is not an athlete, there's nothing they can do. Athletes are more at risk because they have a code of conduct to follow."

She continued that if the student is not an athlete, they can only be expelled if they are caught using on school property. "We are not privy to much information on suspensions. It depends on the school administrator. JPPO and law enforcement can be called."

Commissioners at the regular meeting approved the 690.64 miles of Grant County maintained roads. Road Superintendent Earl Moore said at the work session that the mileage had not changed from last year. "The mileage determines how much Local Government Road Fund money we get."

Commissioners approved a long list of budget adjustments.

As the Grant County Health Care Claims Board, commissioners approved an indigent burial by Terrazas Funeral Chapels at the rate of $600.

They also approved $12,056.04 in indigent claims for December 2019 and January 2020.

At the work session, Browne asked that the March and April meeting dates be changed, because they conflict with the New Mexico Counties legislative review in las Cruces on March 19 and because he plans to attend a Climate Reality Project Leadership Conference on the dates in April.

County Manager Charlene Webb noted: "We schedule these meetings well in advance. And we have a hearing that had to be advertised 30 days in advance of the March 19 meeting, so that will be impossible to change."

District 1 Commissioner and Chairman Chris Ponce said things come up, but "our staff has things they have to do, too."

Salas said he would like a clearer direction on large projects and the priority of projects such as Bataan Park. "With the coronavirus impacting financial markets, we have no guarantee of funding."

"We already have a process in place with public hearings on the Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan and a process in place for looking at budgets," Webb said. "We plan around them."

At the regular meeting, Ponce thanked Dara Parker of Sen. Martin Heinrich's office and Melanie Goodman, representing Sen. Tom Udall, for holding the meeting on Wild and Scenic designation. He encouraged everyone with concerns to comment on the designation. "We were told it does not involve private property. But what resonated with me is because people had a vision to protect the rivers. We can be reasonable, or we can continue to bloody ourselves."

Billings commented on receiving a call the previous evening from someone who said the commissioners should quit expecting the hospital to make money. "We do hope they will manage to at least break even. I don't believe the hospital is here to make money; it is here to serve the community."

Browne said he attended the wild and scenic forum. "I appreciated the comments from both sides. One gentleman commented on preserving public land. In Texas, one has a hard time finding public land. We like to camp when we travel. I view wild and scenic as protecting the rivers and the land for all of us. On climate change a point was made that a biologist is looking at the effect by the end of the century of losing all our coniferous forests. Rivers help protect the biodiversity. We have to protect riparian areas. When I attend the Climate Reality conference in San Antonio, I will come back with what I learn. We owe it to future generations for what we can do to face climate change."

He also thanked Ponce and GRMC Board of Trustees Chairman Tony Trujillo for setting up a joint meeting between the trustees and the commissioners. "I thought it was an excellent beginning for a closer relationship between the hospital and the county, so we can mutually support the hospital. None of us is looking for extra revenue, but every business has to have capital to maintain and reinvest to keep the physical plant up to date."

Salas said concerning wild and scenic, "the one thing I don't like is opposing parties both stretch the truth pretty far. I think we need to protect the river. I've gotten calls on the hospital. I tell them we are aware of the problems, but we are not waiting for doomsday. I would like to see it become a 501c3, but it still has to make money to maintain it. I appreciate Ponce's support of vo tech to help young people get a vocation. They can benefit from training and immediately have an opportunity to work with Freeport, for example."

Ponce said it seemed to him that the work session had worked really well, because the regular meeting went quickly. "On the census, I thank the commissioners who have gone to the radio stations, which are allowing us to talk to the public about how important it is for us to have an accurate census."

The commissioners went into executive session.