With support from the Town of Silver City, Silver City MainStreet has installed four wayfinding signs downtown. The wayfinding signs are in front of the Silver City Museum, on Yankie Street, Kelly Street, and at the new Main Street Plaza. They have maps of downtown and walking destinations with the amount of time it takes to walk to each destination.
“We are so lucky to have a very walkable downtown, states Patrick Hoskins, board president of Silver City MainStreet. With the times noted on how long it takes to get to a certain location, we hope more people will realize how easy it is to walk around downtown. And the posted times are very generous; most people could walk in a shorter amount of time.
“The wayfinding signs are Key Idea number 4 of the Downtown Action Plan written in 2010. Silver City MainStreet is happy to implement another project listed in the plan. It takes awhile to get funding and get these plans implemented. We were very happy to use the design work done by revitalization specialists from NM Mexico MainStreet. It is part of a bigger signage plan that we will continue to implement.”
Silver City MainStreet Project is celebrating 35 years of service to Silver City this year! The MainStreet program is a national program fostering economic development in local communities and operates under the NM MainStreet program and the state Economic Development Department.
The mission of Silver City MainStreet is "To encourage a vibrant, historic downtown Silver City which is recognized as the heart of our diverse community." Please visit our website, www.silvercitymainstreet.com to learn more.