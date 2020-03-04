facebook-24x24

Details
Category: Front Page News

museum signPictured is the sign in front of the Silver City Museum. (Courtesy photo)With support from the Town of Silver City, Silver City MainStreet has installed four wayfinding signs downtown. The wayfinding signs are in front of the Silver City Museum, on Yankie Street, Kelly Street, and at the new Main Street Plaza. They have maps of downtown and walking destinations with the amount of time it takes to walk to each destination.

 “We are so lucky to have a very walkable downtown, states Patrick Hoskins, board president of Silver City MainStreet. With the times noted on how long it takes to get to a certain location, we hope more people will realize how easy it is to walk around downtown. And the posted times are very generous; most people could walk in a shorter amount of time. 

“The wayfinding signs are Key Idea number 4 of the Downtown Action Plan written in 2010. Silver City MainStreet is happy to implement another project listed in the plan. It takes awhile to get funding and get these plans implemented. We were very happy to use the design work done by revitalization specialists from NM Mexico MainStreet. It is part of a bigger signage plan that we will continue to implement.”

Silver City MainStreet Project is celebrating 35 years of service to Silver City this year! The MainStreet program is a national program fostering economic development in local communities and operates under the NM MainStreet program and the state Economic Development Department.  

The mission of Silver City MainStreet is "To encourage a vibrant, historic downtown Silver City which is recognized as the heart of our diverse community." Please visit our website, www.silvercitymainstreet.com to learn more.

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

New classified for Silver City church seeking office manager.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds. Check periodically to see if any news ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It's a software problem, not easily fixable, other than showing fewer articles per summary page. If you are a frequent visitor, you might not mind fewer articles per page, but if you only come once in a while, you likely want to see more articles to browse. Write me at editor@grantcountybeat.com to let me know your feelings on this issue. 

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists.Recent additions  include one about end of life options, Compassionate Care.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues. The first one posted is on Winterizing your houseplants and patio plants.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com, if you notice any problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110