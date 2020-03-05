facebook-24x24

Details
Category: Front Page News

IMG 9358Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

(More photos below)

Residents of Grant County who regularly travel northward on New Mexico Highway 15, better known to many as the Pinos Altos Road, have watched construction and almost total renovation of the former veterinary clinic of Dr. Linda Locklar, which was also the temporary veterinary clinic for Advanced Veterinary Care before they built their state of the art clinic on the west side of Silver City. Many, including this writer, may have wondered who was renovating the building and what it would be used for.

The news is out. Dr. Kaiyra Salcido, DDS, is behind the new well-lighted facility just north of 32nd Street. She hopes to see her first dental patient on March 11.

Dr. Kaiyra Salcido opens own dental practice Dr. Kaiyra Salcido opens own dental practice Dr. Kaiyra Salcido opens own dental practice

Dr. Kaiyra Salcido begins own dental practice

How did her journey to dentistry begin? "I've wanted to be a dentist since I was 3 ½ years of age. I guess I was misbehaving in a store and slipped and fell. I knocked out two of my front baby teeth. My mom took me to see Dr. York. I remember that he was bald, and the light was shining on his head. I thought he looked like Mr. Clean. I told my mom on the way home that I wanted to be a dentist. I, at that age, of course, didn't know what it would entail. I didn't even know what dentistry was, but I never varied from my wish to be a dentist."

She said that she likes art and enjoys science and helping people. "Dentistry puts all those together."

She did her undergraduate work at the University of New Mexico, majoring in biology and Spanish. She completed her graduate studies at the Creighton University School of Dentistry in Omaha, Nebraska. "I met Mr. (Eric) Storjohann in Omaha." They are married and have a daughter Arie.

Salcido has worked for federally qualified health care clinics, including Hidalgo Medical Services in Silver City and currently part-time at Ben Archer in Deming.

"This is my first time on my own," Salcido said. "It's scary, liberating, exciting and stressful. I've only done public health, which I love, but this opportunity will let me continue to do what I love, combining art and science. My whole point of going into dentistry was to be able to come home and live and work where I grew up, while providing service to my community. I've taken on a huge responsibility, with redoing the building and hiring people to work with me."

She said she will do the traditional types of dentistry, but she will actually have two businesses—the Artistic Smiles practicing dentistry and the Airway Institute, providing cutting edge treatments for sleep apnea.

The Airway Institute will provide options for sleep apnea that involve no surgery, no medications and no CPAP machines, which she described as the "current gold-standard treatment for sleep apnea."

"I will be one of only three dentists in New Mexico providing the sleep apnea airway treatment," she continued. "Because I was working only part-time, it gave me the option to take all these classes on sleep apnea. The treatment involves a sort of retainer that expands the mouth and airways."

Salcido has already hired a woman to be an office manager and dental assistant, as well as a woman who will be a dental assistant.

She is prepared to begin the airway treatments as soon as she opens, planned for March 11.

The airway treatment will start with a home sleep test and lots of mouth and facial measurements, which will give a report to basically set out what the treatment plan will involve.

She noted that those with airway issues may have them because of genetics, but also because of the environment and diets. "I want to start with pediatric patients, so they don't need airway treatment as they get older. The training piece, the retainer, positions the tongue so the person can breathe properly and helps enlarge the airway."

Salcido she was wants function more than aesthetics, "although I do appreciate the aesthetics, too. I want to improve a person's life with the airway treatment. It's a non-invasive, holistic approach without medications. The process can last 18-24 months, depending on compliance. It's only worn when the person is at home or asleep. It's a big commitment but will make a big difference in the quality of sleep."

As for price, she said for children, it would be about equal to the price of braces, and for adults, probably 1½ times as much depending on what the person desires. Age, she said, is not a determining factor, but the condition of the teeth is a factor.

"I'm excited about what kind of impact it will make in people's lives," Salcido said. "With improved breathing, they will not be tired all the time, will have more energy, and better sleep."

The Airway Institute and Artistic Smiles facility is located at 3801 Pinos Altos Road, a short way north of 32nd Street. The phone number to make appointments is 575-597-3801.

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

New classified for Silver City church seeking office manager.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds. Check periodically to see if any news ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It's a software problem, not easily fixable, other than showing fewer articles per summary page. If you are a frequent visitor, you might not mind fewer articles per page, but if you only come once in a while, you likely want to see more articles to browse. Write me at editor@grantcountybeat.com to let me know your feelings on this issue. 

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists.Recent additions  include one about end of life options, Compassionate Care.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues. The first one posted is on Winterizing your houseplants and patio plants.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com, if you notice any problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110