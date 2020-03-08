Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
High Desert Gun Show 2020
American Legion members Wally Eggebratten, Roger Wright and Tim Maxon sold raffle tickets for a Silver City edition rifle. Proceeds go to Operation Wounded Warrior.
Allen Moon smiles for the camera with his mom Ashley holding him.
Grant County Republicans Rory and Jan McClain, Linda Lowrence and Danny and Andrea Klement have petitions to sign and merchandise to sell.
Masons Val Brahm and Bruce Tollhurst of Silver City Masonic Lodge #8 sell raffle tickets for a rifle.
Guns ready to sell.
George Moreno of Bullseye Holsters customized holsters on the spot.
Pud Greson promoted energy balancing insoles and various types of jewelry.
Ross Arrington shows one of his turquoise enhanced mesquite cutting boards.
Don Fell sells a raffle ticket to Ann Marie Clark for a donation to a family for funeral expenses and for Gila Gobblers.
Jim Martin of Hearing Defender LLC makes earplugs to save shooters' hearing.
Tyke Trotter and Bill Rogers shoot the breeze.
Larry Anderson ahd David Morrison also have a good chat.
Mike Painter of General Pawn shows one the pistols for sal.
Guy Claypool and Robert Baker talk knives.
Greson does a demo on the effectiveness of her products, as Graciela Moreno tries not to fall.
Moreno holds the product and keeps her balance this time.
Steven Chavira almost falls during the demo by Mr. Greson.
Steady she goes when holding one of the products.
George Morrison II promotes the Marine Corps League Detachment 1328 by selling raffle tickets for a rifle.
Bob Yost, and Sue and Charley Castillo take entry fees.
A young security guard Jasmijn Louck poses.
The first day of the High Desert Sportsmen's Club 2020 Invitational Gun Show took place on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center. A second day took place on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in two rooms of the center. Guns and equipment for guns, including loading equipment, ear plugs, and ammunition were on sale. Some vendors also had jewelry for sale.