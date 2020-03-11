facebook-24x24

By Mary Alice Murphy

Chief Nursing Officer Rose Lopez presented the safety moment at the beginning of the Gila Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

"We have an infant alarm system," Lopez said. "If someone attempts to steal a baby, it sounds an alarm. We had the current system evaluated and it was recommended to be replaced. We do constant Code Pink surveillance, and the system will be enhanced."

An item on the agenda addressing the need for a 60-day extension for negotiations for the dialysis clinic was moved to the front, so that a deadline could be met that day. It was approved.

Chairman Tony Trujillo, as always, said the next item was his favorite on the agenda—the recognition of employees for long service at the hospital.

Debra Martinez was recognized for 20 years of service at Gila Regional. She is currently in registration. "I am thankful for my job. It's a great hospital," Martinez said.

Yvonne Holguin has also served 20 years and is in discharge planning. "I am privileged to be working here. I like the people in the hospital, and I recommend getting care here," Holguin said.

Lopez presented a recognition to the GRMC Auxiliary for generous donations to GRMC MATCH. "Every year, we get a chance to ask the Auxiliary for donations. This year, with a generous donation, we got a Halo infant cradle that is comfortable for babies in the rooms with their mothers."

Linda Nichols gave public input. "First I want to say thank you to all of you trustees for the work you do. I would be amiss if I didn't remind you, not all of you, some of you are new, that I addressed you on Jan. 26, 2018. I requested that you not ratify your previous offer to Ms. Arias. I knew it was never a good business decision to extend a two-year contract to five years without even an evaluation having been done. Let it be a lesson learned. What I see in this contract is that she will receive paid time off of a minimum of 23 days not to exceed 69 days during the term of office; sick time of 80 hours per year; six days of holiday; and nine days of bereavement. If she leaves for any reason other than 'cause,' she is to be paid total annual compensation until and including the date the initial term would have ended which is stated as Aug. 31, 2022, but was approved on Oct. 27, 2017. I figure that as over $700,000, including benefits. I request the Board make public how much they will be paying her. We want to move forward from this point."

The next one to give public input was Chris DeBolt, who retired from working at the hospital. "I would like to thank Taffy for the positive things she brought to this hospital. She brought the hospital back into the community. The presence of many members of the hospital staff was greatly appreciated at the Mimbres Harvest Festival and Health Fair last fall. It was wonderful the way the hospital came out to participate. It hasn't happened in years, but it made people realize that the hospital and is caregivers do care about us in the Mimbres. I can't thank you enough. Taffy also participated in the Stepping Up initiative addressing problems with the intersection of health care and behavioral health with the detention center. She gave us information every meeting and built a relationship that will move us forward."

De Bolt described health care as a "many-tentacled beast. I wonder if anyone could have been as successful as Taffy was. I thank her and the board. I thank the caregivers. Leadership attracts talent and she has attracted excellent talent. This is a good hospital with exceptional caregivers. I wish more people understood the barriers you face. We are here for you."

Trujillo was the first to speak during board input. "I am reading a statement on behalf of the Gila Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees on the current status of the hospital."

"I appreciate the community's concerns and support as we diligently work through a current administrative transition and some continuing financial challenges," Trujillo continued.

He said the trustees had met in executive session with the Grant County Commission. "The joint meeting was very productive and laid forth a process for moving forward together. The trustees and the commissioners are extremely committed to the success of the hospital and completely understand how important the hospital is to Grant County and southwest New Mexico. The commissioners made it clear that they appointed the seven members of the Board of Trustees to make all the necessary operational decision that need to be made for Gila Region, and both entities pledged a commitment to communication and cooperation as the board moves forward. Together, we are taking steps to mitigate issues."

Trujillo said the trustees realize that with change comes uncertainty and anxiety. "We, as the Board of Trustees, are committed to moving quickly and efficiently in addressing these challenges. In the meantime, we ask our excellent physicians, staff and caregivers to stay focused on continuing to provide the exceptional quality patient care that has always been the mission of Gila Regional Medical Center."

He confirmed the trustees had appointed Stokes as the interim CEO.

"It is a fact that many people move to our area for various reasons, but continually one of those reasons has always been that we have a great local hospital. The community has always supported Gila Regional Medical Center, and we ask for your continued support and patience. Rural hospitals around the nation are struggling, but the Board is committed to strengthening and sustaining Gila Regional Medical Center."

To continue board input, Trustee Jeannie Miller spoke on the topic of safety. "Safety is all-encompassing, involving everyone and anyone in or coming into the hospital."

Miller continued her board input saying: "The hospital is a living organism. All components must work together. The Quality and Risk Compliance personnel support all the departments to educate everyone on how to maintain safety and meet the compliance for maintaining hospital safety. March is safety awareness month at the hospital. "

Trustee Ed Wilmot said the members have been consumed as a board with ongoing issues. "We must plan for the worst and prepare for it. I'm personally concerned about the pandemic. We have to figure out the role we need to play and be prepares."

Trustee James Marshall said he hoped the board could honor what Linda Nichols requested "and release what we legally can without having to go through hoops. We should lean toward transparency."

Trustees Joel Schram and Cynthia Moreno had no board comments.

Stokes thanked the board chairman for reaching out to schedule a meeting with the Grant County commissioners. "I'm a firm believer of changing to a new chapter, with the understanding that we are here to serve our community. As you know, I come from a financial background. I will not let the finances of the hospital jeopardize our quality of care. I continue to get guidance from Tanya (Carroccio, chief quality officer), Rose (Lopez, chief nursing officer) and Dr. (Brian) Robinson (chief of staff).

Wilmot made a correction to the board minutes on a vote that was made but not reflected in the minutes. Schram corrected the name of the hospital he referenced during board input that was incorrectly named.

Trujillo moved to pull the Board of Trustees minutes out of the consent agenda. The rest of the consent agenda was approved. The Board minutes were approved as amended.

Nwachuku, who was out of the room answering a phone call, during board input, said he wanted to pointed out that most rural hospitals in the country are going through financial challenges. "This board is committed to making the hospital survive financially."

The rest of the board meeting, including leadership and committee reports will be covered in the next article.

