As the coronavirus (COVID_19) continues to spread, Freeport McMoran reassures the public and its employees "we are monitoring developments closely and responding accordingly. Our focus is on protecting our global workforce and assisting communities where we operate by supporting precautionary actions and public health responses.
The company’s medical director has been coordinating the response since day one, working closely with senior management and various departments to initiate actions aligned with information from the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We have issued several employee communications about coronavirus, including messages from our medical director and a memo from our Chief Executive Officer with information about coronavirus and prevention.
"We have asked employees to cooperate to protect our people and our communities by:
· Staying home if experiencing flu-like symptoms
· Seeking medical evaluation and treatment if needed
· Observing company guidance on travel and using appropriate precautions while traveling
· Observing standard sanitary practices with personal hygiene"
For travel to Asia and other areas, the company has instituted travel restrictions for non-critical business.
As coronavirus is highly communicable and more cases are anticipated, Freeport will continue to monitor it closely and adjust as needed. "We also will continue to inform and educate employees about the coronavirus."
"As the situation changes daily, we strongly urge anyone traveling to one of our sites to check before scheduling to ensure visitors are being allowed."