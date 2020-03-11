facebook-24x24

Fourth positive test result in the state; health officials reiterate guidance against attending public gatherings, traveling out of state, leaving home when sick

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday evening announced a fourth New Mexico resident tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, adding to the three presumptive positive tests from earlier in the day. 

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent case is a woman in her 60s from Santa Fe County with known recent travel to the New York City area. 

The earlier three presumptive positive tests in New Mexico were: 

  • ​A Socorro County husband and wife both in their 60s with known recent international travel to Egypt ​
  • A woman in her 70s in Bernalillo County with known recent travel to the New York City area. 

The presumptive specimens are being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

“We expect to see more travel-related cases,” said Human Services Secretary David Scrase, M.D. “All New Mexicans can help us and help each other to minimize the risk of spread by taking up preventive measures. That’s why the guidance issued by the state today was so essential.”

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, in consultation with leadership at the New Mexico Department of Health, earlier Wednesday issued enhanced public health advisory steps that New Mexicans should take to protect themselves, their families and New Mexico communities from the potential occurrence or spread of the disease in our state.

The governor and Department of Health urged New Mexicans to:

  • ​Avoid large public gatherings, particularly if you are a high-risk individual
  • ​​High-risk individuals are older adults and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease​
  • Avoid all non-essential travel to affected out-of-state areas; and exercise extreme caution with all out-of-state travel ​
  • Remain home (“self-isolate”) if you are sick and call the Department of Health at 1-855-600-3453 if you are exhibiting any of the symptoms of COVID-19 ​Those symptoms include fever, cough or trouble breathing​
  • Continue taking precautionary steps to protect your individual health, such as:​​ 1) Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds​​ 2) Clean “high-touch” surfaces daily with regular household cleaners​​ 3) Avoid sharing personal household items

Additional advisories, guidance and orders will follow as conditions warrant.

The governor on Wednesday issued a public health emergency, as other states have, in order to maximize the resources available to the state in order to fight the potential spread of the virus and minimize public health risks for New Mexicans.

The health emergency declaration is intended to enhance the state’s financial flexibility and preparedness for the potential spread of COVID-19 as has occurred in other states. 

The state Department of Health has updated its dedicated COVID-19 webpage, viewable here: cv.nmhealth.org.

