GRANT COUNTY-In 4-H the youth are the decision makers for the clubs. They vote on business, fundraising, donations, community service and club activities. Each year a new set of youth club officers are elected to their positions by the other members of their club. Grant County has six clubs in the county and these are the youth that were elected for the 2019-2020 4-H year:
Lone Mountain:
President-Ninnettia Woodward
Vice President-Luke Bower
Secretary-Ketch Bays
Treasurer-Nolan Vermillion
Reporter-Hattie Dobrinski
Mangus:
President- Logan Fretz
Vice President-Xander O’Loughlin
Secretary-Edyn Comyford
Treasurer-Zeke O’Loughlin
Council Delegates-Xander and Zeke O’Loughlin, Edyn Comyford
Silver Shooters:
President-Sophia Egge-Ogas
Vice President-Kayleigh Massengill
Secretary-Ariel Hanson
Treasurer-Lacey Lewis
Song & Recreation-Colter Massengill
Council Delegates-Callie Rooks and Geneva Roper
Spurs:
President-Samantha Jones
Vice President-Josh Agnew
Secretary-Kurstyn Johnson
Treasurer-Ashton McDowell
Reporter-Devin Harsh
Song & Recreation-Cale
Golden Sergeant at Arms-Paislee Donaldson
White Signal:
President-Lizzy McDonald
Vice President-Connor McDaniel
Secretary-Sarah Gardner
Treasurer-Sam McDonald
Reporter-Aiden McDaniel
Song and Recreation-Aliana Galaz and Yalexi Valdez
Wranglers:
President- Madison Miller
Vice President-Cooper Miller
Secretary-Rylee Evans
Treasurer-Allie Miller Reporter-Morgan Wendt
Historian-Shalynn Tavizon
Song & Recreation-Levi Farris
“These are the future of the agriculture industry and our country,” said Grant County 4-H/Ag Agent Jessica Swapp.