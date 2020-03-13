Additional test results returned this morning
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday morning announced four more New Mexico residents who tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, adding to the six presumptive positive tests earlier this week.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
A Bernalillo County man in his mid-50s with close household contact with a previous presumptive positive resident. He is at home in isolation.
A Bernalillo County man in his 80s with close household contact with a previous presumptive positive resident. He is hospitalized.
A Bernalillo County woman in her mid-70s with close household contact with a previous presumptive positive resident. She is at home in isolation.
A Santa Fe County woman in her late 20s with recent travel to New York. She is at home in isolation.
The other six presumptive positive tests in New Mexico were:
A Santa Fe County woman in her 50s with recent international travel to Italy.
A Socorro County husband and wife both in their 60s with known recent international travel to Egypt.
A woman in her 70s in Bernalillo County with known recent travel to the New York City area.
A Santa Fe County woman in her 60s with known recent travel to the New York City area.
A Bernalillo County woman in her 40s. The Department of Health is investigating a possible travel link.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into each of the presumptive positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
The governor and Department of Health are urging New Mexicans to:
Remain home from work or school if you are sick
Avoid all non-essential travel to affected out-of-state areas; and exercise extreme caution with all out-of-state travel
Remain home (“self-isolate”) if you are sick and call the Department of Health at 1-855-600-3453 if you are exhibiting any of the symptoms of COVID-19
Those symptoms include fever, cough or trouble breathing
And continue taking precautionary steps to protect your health and the health of others, such as:
Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
Clean “high-touch” surfaces daily with regular household cleaners
Avoid sharing personal household items
Additional advisories, guidance and orders will follow as conditions warrant.
The state Department of Health is updating its dedicated COVID-19 webpage, viewable here: cv.nmhealth.org.