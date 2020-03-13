facebook-24x24

Additional test results returned this morning

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday morning announced four more New Mexico residents who tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, adding to the six presumptive positive tests earlier this week.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

​A Bernalillo County man in his mid-50s with close household contact with a previous presumptive positive resident. He is at home in isolation.
​A Bernalillo County man in his 80s with close household contact with a previous presumptive positive resident. He is hospitalized.
​A Bernalillo County woman in her mid-70s with close household contact with a previous presumptive positive resident. She is at home in isolation.
​A Santa Fe County woman in her late 20s with recent travel to New York. She is at home in isolation.
The other six presumptive positive tests in New Mexico were: ​
​A Santa Fe County woman in her 50s with recent international travel to Italy.
​A Socorro County husband and wife both in their 60s with known recent international travel to Egypt.
​​A woman in her 70s in Bernalillo County with known recent travel to the New York City area.
​​A Santa Fe County woman in her 60s with known recent travel to the New York City area.
​​A Bernalillo County woman in her 40s. The Department of Health is investigating a possible travel link.​
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into each of the presumptive positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

The governor and Department of Health are urging New Mexicans to:
​​Remain home from work or school if you are sick
​​Avoid all non-essential travel to affected out-of-state areas; and exercise extreme caution with all out-of-state travel
​​Remain home (“self-isolate”) if you are sick and call the Department of Health at 1-855-600-3453 if you are exhibiting any of the symptoms of COVID-19
​​Those symptoms include fever, cough or trouble breathing
​​And continue taking precautionary steps to protect your health and the health of others, such as:
​​​Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
​​Clean “high-touch” surfaces daily with regular household cleaners
​​Avoid sharing personal household items
Additional advisories, guidance and orders will follow as conditions warrant.

The state Department of Health is updating its dedicated COVID-19 webpage, viewable here: cv.nmhealth.org.

