facebook-24x24

Details
Category: Front Page News

This update identifies the officer and the suspect involved and gives additional details leading up to the shooting

On February 22, 2020, at approximately 4:15 p.m., New Mexico State Police officers assisted Luna County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) deputies who were attempting to locate Rodrigo Aguirre (36). Aguirre, who was armed with a shotgun, led police on a vehicle pursuit and shot at a deputy in Deming, New Mexico. 

State Police agents learned that at approximately 2:21 p.m., the Deming Police Department received a call of a suspicious person who attempted to forcefully gain access into a residence in Deming, NM. When Deming Police officers arrived on scene, they identified the suspect as Rodrigo Aguirre. Officers attempted to make contact with Aguirre who was non-compliant and fled the scene in a red minivan. Aguirre led officers on a pursuit through the town of Deming. Officers lost sight of Aguirre and returned to the residence.

A short time later, LCSO deputies located the red minivan and attempted to initiate a traffic stop but Aguirre refused to stop and evaded the deputies. A LCSO deputy pursued Aguirre into the county onto San Joaquin Road. The vehicle attempted to travel over a large berm and became high centered. The deputy observed Aguirre exit the vehicle armed with a shotgun. Aguirre fired two rounds at the deputy, striking the deputy’s police unit. The deputy continued driving to safety. As the deputy drove away the suspect walked into the road and fired additional rounds at him. 

The New Mexico State Police and United States Border Patrol were called to assist with the search for Aguirre. Aguirre was located hiding in a large bush between San Joaquin Road and a service road. New Mexico State Police Officer Daniel Soliz arrived and observed Aguirre holding the shotgun in a “low ready” position concealed in the large bush. Officer Soliz ordered Aguirre to drop the weapon which Aguirre ignored. Officer Soliz continued to give Aguirre commands to drop the weapon, but Aguirre did not comply. Officer Soliz fired two shots from his department issued AR-15, striking Aguirre.   

Aguirre was treated on scene by officers until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene. Aguirre succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. 

Officer Soliz was placed on standard administrative leave. Officer Soliz has been with the New Mexico State Police for approximately 10 years and 6 months. Upon completion of the State Police investigation this case will be forwarded to an assigned district attorney’s office for review.

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

New classified for Silver City church seeking office manager.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds. Check periodically to see if any news ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It's a software problem, not easily fixable, other than showing fewer articles per summary page. If you are a frequent visitor, you might not mind fewer articles per page, but if you only come once in a while, you likely want to see more articles to browse. Write me at editor@grantcountybeat.com to let me know your feelings on this issue. 

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists.Recent additions  include one about end of life options, Compassionate Care.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues. The first one posted is on Winterizing your houseplants and patio plants.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com, if you notice any problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110