SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Saturday announced fourteen additional positive tests for COVID-19.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

9 new cases in Bernalillo County:

A female in her 70s

A female in her 60s

Two males in their 40s

Two males in their 30s

A female in her 30s

A female in her 20s

A male infant

1 new case in Doña Ana County:

A female in her 20s

1 new case in Lea County:

​A male in his 70s

1 new case in Sandoval County:

​A female in her 40s

1 new case in Santa Fe County:

​A male in his 50s

1 new case in Taos County:

​A female in her 50s

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 57 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 32

Doña Ana County: 2

Lea County: 1

McKinley County: 1

Sandoval County: 7

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 8

​​Socorro County: 2

Taos County: 3

The Department of Health has detected community spread. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, additional restrictions enacted by order of the secretary of health Thursday are intended to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated by social distancing and isolation. Certain businesses are mandated closed; others have been instructed to limit operations. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.



The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.



State officials have vigorously encouraged all New Mexicans to practice social distancing procedures: stay home, particularly if you are sick.



Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19.



New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).



People without those symptoms do not need to be tested for COVID-19. This is allergy season, and allergy symptoms such as sneezing or itchy eyes, nose or throat do not indicate a need for testing. While the state is gratified that COVID-19 testing is increasingly available, we need to prioritize testing for persons with symptoms of COVID-19 infection – fever, cough, or shortness of breath.



New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated and finalized as a one-stop source for information.

The state Department of Health will update its dedicated COVID-19 webpage with additional tests as the state lab provides results.