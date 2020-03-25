COVID-19 update. NM instructed to stay home except for emergency essential outings.

Stay Home. Save Lives. All non-essential businesses must cease in-person operations.

List of essential businesses and more COVID-19 at https://www.newmexico.gov and https://cv.nmhealth.org/

[Editor's Note: In case you were as surprised as this editor was by the emergency alert, here's what this editor hadn't gotten to yet in her email inbox.]

State to use emergency alert system for important communications

SANTA FE – Given the current public health crisis and the need to communicate critical information directly to as many New Mexicans as possible, the state of New Mexico will use an emergency alert system, disseminated from the state’s Emergency Operations Center, when conditions warrant.

This system is similar to Amber Alerts which are used to notify the public about missing children. Alerts will be sent through text messages, television, and radio.

The system is intended to disseminate important information widely and as quickly as possible and is not a cause for alarm.

The first alert will be sent at roughly 12:30 P.M. Wednesday, March 25.​

Messages will state essential public information from the Department of Health, Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and Governor's Office regarding important public health guidance and instruction, such as the recent instruction to remain at home except for outings essential to health, safety and welfare.

More information about the state of New Mexico's response to COVID-19 is available at newmexico.gov and cv.nmhealth.org.