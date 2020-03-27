By Roger Lanse

A resolution, sponsored by Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner, to streamline future passage of funds from the State of New Mexico and the federal government to the town as a result of the town’s compliance with state and federal directives and recommendations, to stem the spread of coronavirus, was approved by the Town Council at an emergency meeting via computer on Friday, Mar. 27, 2020.

Jeff Fell, Town Emergency Manager and Assistant Fire Chief, explained to council that Grant County has already passed a resolution similar to this. Fell said the town has been directed by the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security to pass this resolution so when money does start coming down from the state, the town will have an easier time of accessing those funds to help the town recover financially.

However, Fell said, “I just want to be clear for the public that because we are going through this formal channel of declaring a public health emergency, things haven’t changed here within the town. We still don’t have any confirmed cases of the virus.”

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

TOWN OF SILVER CITY

RESOLUTION NO. 2020-11

DECLARATION OF A HEALTH EMERGENCY FOR THE TOWN OF SILVER CITY

Sponsor: Mayor Ken Ladner

WHEREAS, multiple New Mexicans have tested presumptively positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that can result in serious illness or death and can spread in droplets from person to person; and

WHEREAS, the World Health Organization (WHO) has officially declared a global pandemic of COVID-19 (Coronavirus); and

WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020 the President of the United States declared a nationwide emergency pursuant to the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act; and

WHEREAS, the Governor of the State of New Mexico has declared a State of Health Emergency invoking all powers under the All Hazard Emergency Act, NMSA 1978 § 12-10-1 through 12-10-10, in order to contain and combat the virus; and

WHEREAS, the New Mexico Health Secretary has issued a Public Health Order suspending mass gatherings in New Mexico effective immediately in order to prevent the spread of the virus; and

WHEREAS, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised that local governments should take immediate action to limit the spread of the virus through social distancing, cancellation of public meetings, limiting public gatherings and events, and implementing additional public health and education measures to prevent, contain and mitigate the virus; and

WHEREAS, the Governor of the State of New Mexico issued a directive to minimize face-to-face contact while continuing service delivery, and encouraging local governments to do the same which will limit person-to-person contact in order to emphasize social distancing; and

WHEREAS, the Town of Silver City office of Emergency Management (TOSCOEM) is coordinating with county, state and other stakeholders and partners for planning, public information, and resource requests; and

WHEREAS, prior to the adoption of this Resolution the Town of Silver City has incurred expenses due to the Governor’s Declared State of Health Emergency; and

WHEREAS, the Town of Silver City has complied with the state requirements for notification of an emergency meeting of the Town of Silver City Council to discuss and act on this Resolution, including the waiver of reporting requirements during a State Declared Emergency.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Town of Silver City Council, by this Resolution declare that:

1. By virtue of the authority provided by the All Hazard Emergency Management Act (NMSA 1978 § 12-10-1 through 12-10-10) and local plan resolutions, we do hereby declare the Town of Silver City to be an emergency area as a result of COVID-19 for the purpose of exercising necessary emergency powers and expenditure of available resources, requesting aid, assistance, and relief programs and funds available from the State of New Mexico and the Federal Government; and

2. Town of Silver City departments are directed to utilize Town resources and to do everything reasonably possible to assist affected areas of the Town in an effort to respond to and recover from the outbreak; and

3. As a result of this event, it is the responsibility of the Town of Silver City Officials to control Town resources (finances, equipment, facilities, personnel, etc.), and manage and coordinate those resources for the control and spread of COVID-19 and maintain public health; and

4. The Town Manager is hereby granted and delegated all necessary and proper authority to implement measures to allow for flexibility of time and location of work, including offsite and telecommuting, and hours of operation for all employees during this period of emergency.

PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED by the Town Council of the Town of Silver City, Grant County, New Mexico, during an Emergency Council Meeting this 27th day of March, 2020.

(Seal)

____________________________

Ken Ladner, Mayor

Attest:



_____________________________



Ann L. Mackie, Town Clerk