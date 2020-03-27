Following a public health order initiated by Governor Grisham, Gila Regional Medical Center (GRMC) will be postponing all nonessential health care services, procedures, and surgeries for three months — so long as the delay does not cause undue harm to the individual seeking care.

“We at Gila Regional are complying with the Governor’s request and will only be performing essential services,” said Brian Robinson, GRMC Chief of Staff.

The American College of Surgeons has provided guidance to surgeons regarding what is considered essential.

If you are concerned you have COVID-19, it is recommended you call the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) Coronavirus/COVID-19 hotline (1-855-600-3453) for questions or concerns. The NM DOH will have an expert available 24/7 and recommends not calling the local hospital to answer questions, as this may be disruptive to care necessary for patients. You can also go to an urgent care if symptomatic. They can evaluate you and determine if you meet the CDC guidelines for testing based on symptoms, travel, and exposure. If you do meet the criteria, you will be advised as to how to proceed with testing.

“Currently, we are testing in accordance with CDC guidelines. As this situation changes, we will continue to evolve our testing procedures,” according to Dr. Tsering Sherpa.

“We encourage everyone to practice regular infection prevention techniques such as washing their hands frequently, avoiding touching their faces, cough etiquette, and staying home when they are sick,” she adds.

As the hospital receives updates and information, they will continue to share with the community.

New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) Coronavirus/COVID-19 Hotline (1-855-600-3453).

For the latest COVID-19 information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.